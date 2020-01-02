Local churches have stepped up to help people in need in the Waterbury area.
The churches play key roles in the Community Action Service Team — CAST for short — whose two main outreach programs are the Waterbury Food Shelf, which helps people in the region keep food on their tables year round, and the Waterbury Good Neighbor Fund, which helps people in need with heating oil, rent and other urgent needs.
When a homeless mother expressed a need for clean laundry to maintain a job and keep children from being bullied at school, the board of CAST began the Laundry Love program.
Now, volunteers from St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Waterbury Congregational Church and Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly are standing by with lots of quarters one Wednesday a month at a local laundromat for people who are struggling financially.
The Rev. Jerome Mercure, pastor at St. Andrew and a board member of CAST, said the ecumenical group works together and makes no distinction among those who are helped.
St. Andrew Parish encourages contributions to the food shelf on the second Sunday of every month, though baskets for food donations are always available at the church.
Linda Parks, a St. Andrew parishioner, is the director of the food shelf. As part of the outreach, she said, Christmas bags are filled and distributed. Two bags are filled for each family, one for breakfast and one for dinner, including a ham.
“St. Andrew Parish always offers space in St. Leo’s Hall for setup and distribution,” Parks said, “and the Knights of Columbus always offers help.”
Last year, 140 families received Christmas bags within a community of only 6,000 people, she said.
In addition, Father Mercure noted that his parishioners have established a fund specifically to help families with children, in a variety of “challenging needs and situations.”
In one recent year, Mercure said, the parish fund helped more than 40 families with such things as rent, security deposits and even cancer treatments.
“It is part of our Catholic mission,” Mercure said of helping people. “Parishes in this area, our local church, are doing so much in the form of charitable work.”