The Children’s Literacy Foundation’s (CLiF) Giving Tuesday campaign raised $1,420 for new books for children of incarcerated parents at its five partnering prisons in Vermont and New Hampshire (the kids receiving the books live all over the country).
That’s 95 new books children will receive through the Children of Prison Inmates program.
CLif also sends storytellers to each prison several times a year to conduct literacy seminars that model storytelling and give tips for sharing and talking about books and stories with kids.
One goal of these seminars is to eliminate some of the apprehension parents may have about reading, particularly those who struggle with literacy skills themselves. Roughly 70 percent of inmates are functionally illiterate.
Over the past five years, more than 500 inmates and 1,500 children have benefitted from this program.
For more, visit clifonline.org.