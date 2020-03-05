Filomena Siner and Lynn Russell, both of Century 21 Jack Associates of Waterbury, have earned the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
The award is based on results from a quality-service survey emailed to people immediately after they buy or sell a home. To earn the award, an agent had to receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions during 2019, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent for two consecutive years.
Siner and Russell will received customized glass trophies and will be recognized at the Century 21 global conference.