Rebecca Holcombe, a Democratic candidate for governor, will speak Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at a meeting hosted by the Stowe Democratic Town Committee at the Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main St.
Holcombe will speak on the topic “When We Say Community, What Do We Mean?” and then answer questions.
Holcombe is competing with Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman for the Democratic nomination for governor in the state primary election Aug. 11.
Holcombe was Vermont’s secretary of education from 2014 to 2018, director of Dartmouth College teacher education program from 2011 to 2014 and was a teacher, elementary principal and district leader in public schools.
Holcombe grew up in Afghanistan, the Fiji Islands, Pakistan and Sudan as a result of her parents’ careers in economic development.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, a master’s in business administration from Simmons School of Management, and a doctorate in education leadership, policy and practice from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education. Holcombe and her husband and two children live in Norwich.
Holcombe announced her gubernatorial candidacy in July 2019 and recently released a list of initial endorsements, including 13 current legislators.
The Stowe Democratic Town Committee will hold its monthly business meeting at 7 p.m., before the talk. People are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The committee works to elect qualified Democratic candidates, increase the quality of life for all Stowe residents, and believes the rights to health care, food, shelter, clean air and water, education, privacy, justice, peace and equality, to organize, and to speak freely are essential to a robust democracy.
Information: email stowevtdems@gmail.com.