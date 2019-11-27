Steve Lotspeich, Waterbury’s community planner, has been honored as Revitalizing Waterbury’s first Volunteer of the Year.
The award was established to recognize a person who, in the past year, has gone above and beyond his or her volunteer role to make a difference for Revitalizing Waterbury.
In the past year, Lotspeich co-chaired the design committee, which plays a key role in shaping the physical image of Main Street as a place attractive to shoppers, investors, business owners and visitors. Projects include flower plantings, holiday décor, banners and streetscape design.
As Waterbury’s community planner, Steve is a valuable contact for Revitalizing Waterbury as he manages the town’s annual beautification budget.
“As a volunteer, Steve understood the need to rethink the flower barrels that decorate our street,” said Karen Nevin, executive director of Revitalizing Waterbury. “He repurposed old wheelbarrows, painting and planting them with flowers. They are whimsical and provide a fun pop of color along Main Street.”
Lotspeich has also been involved in designing Revitalizing Waterbury’s new holiday décor program for the downtown. He helped direct the committee to a final design that will be implemented this winter, and will be built upon in future years.
“Revitalizing Waterbury identified volunteer engagement and recognition as a priority in our strategic plan,” Nevin said. “The goal is to engage the community and grow our corps of volunteers.”
More than 70 people volunteer for Revitalizing Waterbury, donating about 2,000 hours a year.
Revitalizing Waterbury is a nonprofit community development organization whose mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, historic and social vitality of Waterbury, Vermont for residents, businesses and visitors alike. Information: revitalizingwaterbury.org.