The National Midwinter Bald Eagle survey in Vermont runs through Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The National Audubon Society is asking people to report any eagle sightings during the survey period. Sighting reports should include the date and time of day, location, number of bald or golden eagles seen, approximate age of the eagles (the adult bald eagle has a white head and tail and immature birds are mostly brown) and any notable behavior, such as carrying nesting material or flying with another eagle.
Email sighting reports to Margaret Fowle at mfowle@audubon.org.
Last year's count tallied 33 bald eagles on standard routes, and volunteers counted an additional 63 bald eagles in other parts of Vermont.
Overall, the trend in Vermont has been positive, with an 8.1 percent increase in eagles from 1989 to 2010.