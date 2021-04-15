At a virtual conference of the New England Newspaper and Press Association last week, the Vermont Community Newspaper Group — News & Citizen, Stowe Reporter, Stowe Guide & Magazine, The Other Paper of South Burlington, Shelburne News, The Citizen and Green Mountain Weddings — was recognized for excellence in reporting, photography, advertising and more.
Awards received include:
• General excellence: 3rd place — Stowe Reporter
• Special sports section: 1st place – Stowe Reporter, Ride
• Serious columnist: 2nd place — Carole Vasta Folley
• Photo story: 1st place — Glenn Callahan and Gordon Miller
• Arts and entertainment reporting: 1st place — Tommy Gardner
• Arts and entertainment reporting: 2nd place — Caleigh Cross
• Business/economic reporting: 3rd place — Hannah Normandeau
• Human interest feature story: 1st place — Rob Kiener
• Human interest feature story: 2nd place — Andrew Martin
• Government reporting: 2nd place — Tommy Gardner
• History reporting: 1st place — Scooter MacMillan
• Local personality profile: 1st place — Rob Kiener
• Obituary: 2nd place — Tommy Gardner and Caleigh Cross
• Best niche publication: 3rd place — Stowe Guide and Magazine
• Advertising general excellence: 2nd place — Stowe Reporter
• Advertising general excellence: 3rd place — News & Citizen
• Local display ad (color): 2nd place — Kristen Braley
• Local display ad (color, separate entry): 2nd place — Kristen Braley
• Local display ad (black and white): 2nd place — Kristen Braley
• Local online ad: 1st place — Kristen Braley
• Best holiday ad: 1st place — Kristen Braley
• Best holiday ad: 2nd place — Kristen Braley
• Most creative use of small print space: 2nd place — Kristen Braley
• Advertiser campaign: 1st place — Kristen Braley
• Best integrated campaign for an advertiser: 3rd place — Kristen Braley
• Contests: 3rd place — Stowe Reporter, fall foliage
