The COVID-19 virus has affected us all and has impacted every business, but it’s not the only challenge affecting hyper-local community journalism.
Our company, the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, publishes five award-winning weekly newspapers — Stowe Reporter, News & Citizen, The Other Paper of South Burlington, Shelburne News, and The Citizen — and we rely 100 percent on local advertising to underwrite the cost of providing topnotch professional, hyper-local journalism to our readers.
Those revenues pay for our operations — from our dedicated staff to all related business expenses, including printing and delivery of the newspaper, and hosting digital operations.
So, please consider a donation to ensure that our locally owned, independent media businesses can continue to serve the communities of South Burlington, Stowe, Morrisville, Hyde Park, Shelburne, Wolcott, Hardwick, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Cambridge, Johnson, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Waterville, Belvidere and Eden.
We remain committed to keeping our readers and our communities informed at this critical time — and into the future. If you value independent journalism, consider a tax-deductible donation to ensure we can continue to deliver the information that you and your community have come to rely upon.
Gregory Popa
Publisher, Vermont Community Newspaper Group (The Other Paper, Stowe Reporter, News & Citizen, The Citizen and Shelburne News)
Local Community News Fund of New England is a service of, and administered by, New England Press Association Scholarship Fund, Inc., affiliated with New England Newspaper and Press Association.
New England Press Association Scholarship Fund, Inc., tax ID #23‐7297724, is a Section 501(c)(3) organization and is eligible to accept charitable contributions.