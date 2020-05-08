Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.