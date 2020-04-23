On Sunday, April 26, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe will have their Annual Meeting at 4:30 p.m. via the online app Zoom. A link will be sent out to members and friends who would like to participate in the meeting. All are welcome. Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope.

We are not here because we have figured out life’s questions or because we think we’ve got it right. We are people of many beliefs and backgrounds: people with a religious background, people with none, people who believe in a God, people who don’t and people who let the mystery be. In this time of crisis, we will strive to stay connected via telephone and the internet with each other and with all our neighbors in the world. Please join us online for our 4:30 p.m. meeting, details to be sent out soon. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.

— Nancy Merz

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.