On Sunday, April 26, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe will have their Annual Meeting at 4:30 p.m. via the online app Zoom. A link will be sent out to members and friends who would like to participate in the meeting. All are welcome. Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope.
We are not here because we have figured out life’s questions or because we think we’ve got it right. We are people of many beliefs and backgrounds: people with a religious background, people with none, people who believe in a God, people who don’t and people who let the mystery be. In this time of crisis, we will strive to stay connected via telephone and the internet with each other and with all our neighbors in the world. Please join us online for our 4:30 p.m. meeting, details to be sent out soon. For more information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz