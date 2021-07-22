Ultimate thrill
Photo by Scooter MacMillan

Leo Bush, left, lets the disc fly as Isaac Wood-Lewis covers him. Folks are experiencing the thrill of disc-covery and disc-throwery at 6 p.m. Thursday nights at Millie’s Field in Hinesburg. The ultimate thrill is open to ages 12 to adult. There is no charge, but the Hinesburg Rec Department asks that you register for the pick-up games before heading out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.