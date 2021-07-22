Leo Bush, left, lets the disc fly as Isaac Wood-Lewis covers him. Folks are experiencing the thrill of disc-covery and disc-throwery at 6 p.m. Thursday nights at Millie’s Field in Hinesburg. The ultimate thrill is open to ages 12 to adult. There is no charge, but the Hinesburg Rec Department asks that you register for the pick-up games before heading out.
