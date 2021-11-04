Football
No. 3 Champlain Valley 35, No. 6 Middlebury 12: Champlain Valley scored on the first play from scrimmage to set the tone in a win over No. 6 Middlebury in the Division I wild card matchups on Saturday.
With the win, the Redhawks advance to the D-I football semifinals on Friday, Nov. 5. CVU will travel to take on No. 2 Hartford at 7 p.m.
Angelos Carroll ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns to pace the CVU offense. Quarterback Max Destito threw for 169 yards and two touchdown passes — finding Alex Provost for TDs of 11 yards and five yards.
Jack Sumner added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Redhawks.
CVU didn’t play Hartford in the regular season. The Hurricanes have a 7-2 record and will look to stop the Redhawks from advancing to their first state title game since 2009 when CVU was in Division II.
Field hockey
No. 4 Champlain Valley 2, No. 5 Rice 0: Champlain Valley goaltender Grace Ferguson had a shutout to help the Redhawks beat No. 5 Rice in the Division I field hockey quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Tess Everett scored with no time remaining in the third quarter and Sophie Madden added a second goal late in the fourth quarter to double the CVU lead.
Ferguson made five stops in goal for the Redhawks to earn the shutout.
With the win, Champlain Valley advanced to face top seed South Burlington in the D-I semifinals Tuesday. South Burlington scored with 37 seconds remaining for a 2-1 win and ended CVU’s season.
The Redhawks faced the undefeated Wolves twice during the regular season with South Burlington getting wins in both matchups — 4-2 and 2-1.
Boys’ volleyball
No. 1 Champlain Valley 3, No. 4 Mount Mansfield 0: The Champlain Valley boys’ volleyball team booked a spot in the Division I state championship match with a win over No. 4 Mount Mansfield in the D-I semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The undefeated Redhawks will face the winner of No. 2 Essex vs. No. 3 Burlington in the championship game on Nov. 7.
CVU advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals with a win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
During the regular season, the Redhawks beat Essex twice, 3-2 and 3-1. CVU also beat Burlington twice, 3-2 and 3-1.
Girls’ volleyball
No. 2 Champlain Valley 3, No. 7 St. Johnsbury 1: Champlain Valley recovered from a loss in the third set to beat No. 7 St. Johnsbury in the Division I girls’ volleyball quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Redhawks won the first set (25-20) and the second set (25-15) to get the lead. Then the Hilltoppers came back to win the third set (25-23).
CVU rebounded to win the fourth set (25-23) and advance to the semifinals. The Redhawks took on No. 3 Mount Mansfield on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m., after press time, looking to advance to the state championship.
The two teams faced off once in the regular season — in only the second match — with CVU getting the 3-0 win.
Girls’ soccer
No. 1 Champlain Valley 6, No. 8 North Country 2: The top-seeded Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team continued its march in the Division I state tournament, advancing to the semifinals with a win over North Country on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Zoe Klein had a hat trick for the Redhawks, who will face No. 4 Rutland on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the semifinals after press time.
Emma Crum, Chloe Pecro and Ava Barron each added a goal for CVU.
The Redhawks did not face Rutland in the regular season. If CVU can get the win over the Raiders, it will advance to its fifth straight D-I state title game.
