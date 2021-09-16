Field hockey
South Burlington 4, Champlain Valley 2: Champlain Valley surrendered two goals in the fourth quarter to fall to South Burlington in field hockey on Monday.
Neva Williams and Tess Everett scored to give the Redhawks a 2-0 lead, but South Burlington tied it up in the third quarter before Abby Guenther and Reese Bailey scored in the final frame to give the Wolves the win.
Grace Ferguson made 14 saves in net for CVU.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 1, Hanover, N.H. 1: Champlain Valley scored midway through the second half and settled for a tie with Hanover on Saturday.
Chloe Pecor scored the lone goal for the Redhawks, with Emma Crum earning the assist on the play.
Emma Allaire and Ella Polli combined to make eight saves in goal for CVU.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 5, Rutland 1: Holden Batchelder score four times for Champlain Valley as the Redhawks beat Rutland in the Jay Brady Kickoff Tournament at Essex.
Zach Spitznagle added a goal and two assists for the Redhawks, while Chance Therrien and Sam Dennison each chipped in an assist.
Aiden Jaremczuk made two saves to earn the win in net.
On Thursday, in the opening game of the tournament, CVU and Hanover battled to a 3-3 tie. Batchelder, Dennison and Andrew Bastress each had a goal, while Jaremczuk stopped two shots.
Football
St. Johnsbury 35, Champlain Valley 23: Max Destito threw for nearly 300 yards and ran for 57 yards but Champlain Valley fell to St. Johnsbury on Friday night on the road.
Destito had 273 passing yard and hit Alex Provost with a touchdown pass for the Redhawks, who fall to 1-1. Jack Sumner also had a rushing touchdown for CVU.
St. Johnsbury quarterback Quinn Murphy had 365 passing years and four touchdowns — plus one rushing score — to lead the Hilltoppers.
