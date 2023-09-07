On any Saturday afternoon, courts that once carried the racket of tennis have been overtaken by a game that has captured the soul of many Americans, including hundreds in Chittenden County: pickleball.
The sport, which has been around since the 1960s, is the fastest-growing sport in America, primarily due to its accessibility, fast-paced matches and comradery between players, on and off the court.
To the passing eye, the game looks like a mix of tennis and a large-scale ping-pong match as competing two-player teams whack a whiffle-like ball back and forth with plastic paddles.
While most people come to the sport out of curiosity, Charlotte resident Greg Smith said he found the game months after a debilitating back surgery that left him immobile.
“Literally, I was in a fetal position for six months,” he said. “The idea of just being out there and doing something was so wonderful.”
Smith, a tennis player at heart, explained that because of its similarity to other popular sports, picking up the game is relatively simple, and the short lengths of the matches make it much less likely to severely strain muscles.
“If you’ve had any experience at all with ping pong, badminton, tennis, it’s a natural,” he said. “You’ll pick it up really quickly and what you see is people doing the same shots that you’re familiar with: dig shots, smashes, all these different types of strokes, you can pick them up quickly.”
He said that because the sport found immediate popularity in older age groups and those who are unable to play games like tennis anymore, the sport has gained traction in Vermont due to its aging population.
“This is just natural for those who can’t play tennis anymore or can’t run up Mount Philo or whatever. So, the sport is beautiful that way,” he added.
In Charlotte, the beach courts are now being used a lot less frequently for tennis and are instead being used almost daily by up to 30 avid “picklers.” In fact, some have estimated that the annual pickleball player hours at Charlotte beach is an estimated 10,384 hours. Assuming one-and-a-half hours of play per visit, that equates to nearly 7,000 unique visits to these courts every year by players.
Smith is partially to blame for the increased pickleball traction in Charlotte since he initially introduced the sport to a group of residents almost 10 years ago.
“It’s a cantankerous bunch of people from about age 38 to 78,” he joked, noting that he refers to himself as the pickleball-meister. “It’s diverse and what I’ve seen is a lot more young players are starting to come in.”
In his group alone he has over 95 people currently on his weekly email list, but the list at one point was as high as 150 people. Other groups of 40 to 50 players have branched out into their own groups.
“I have to say, I’ve never seen a sport this contagious, really,” Smith said. “It’s a hell of a community-building enterprise.”
Earlier this month, the group successfully led a charge to convert one tennis court at the beach into two permanent pickleball courts and has successfully raised more than $6,000 to help pay for the switch.
During Vermont’s long winter months, Smith hopes to create an indoor league this year, but in past years players have kept the passion burning by playing polar pickleball.
“They play outdoors all winter in anything over 30 degrees or so,” he said.
Shelburne picklers
Next door in Shelburne, the pickleball craze is in full swing, too.
Resident Len Gulino, a trained pickleball instructor, former USA Pickleball Ambassador, and pickleball tournament director, currently offers weekly clinics to beginners and intermediate players who may be looking to improve their technique.
“I actually love beginners because there always seems to be a moment in that first session, about halfway through where all of a sudden, they have a great rally and somebody yells out, ‘Oh my lord, this is fun.’ I swear to God, it’s almost every session is like that.”
Gulino came to the sport in a similar way to Smith. With experience playing tennis and ping-pong, he found the sport sometime in 2015 on a trip to Florida, a moment he describes as a reincarnation of sorts.
He spearheaded a pickleball group in New Hampshire — where he was living at the time — of about 250 players and later brought his skills to Shelburne when he and his wife moved to town in 2021.
“I was totally happy with retirement until COVID-19 hit and I was like, you know what, I’m not done. I’m too young. I’ve got more to offer the world.”
Gulino said the sport is unique in that people of all ages can compete against each other, something he could never have done in a sport like tennis.
“I routinely play with people in their 20s and 30s and I’m competitive with them,” he said. “In tennis, there’s no way I could do that because it’s such a big court.”
The growth also prompted the Shelburne Selectboard to upgrade the Davis Park courts on Harbor Road to include permanent pickleball courts. The approved allocation of $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the courts includes power washing, resurfacing and repainting the entire area, changing the layout to include four to six pickleball courts and four tennis courts, as well as some minimal fencing in between to prevent pickleball and tennis from rolling onto each other’s courts.
While the sport offers a fun way to stay active for a wide variety of demographics, Smith and Gulino both agree that more than anything, people from all walks of life are finding common ground through the game.
“It’s built relationships that didn’t exist before,” Smith said. “It’s connected people who didn’t know each other, and it’s eliminated a lot of the isolation that was here with us from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
