Four members of the Livery Interscholastic Equestrian Association hunt seat team recently attended the regional finals held Feb. 4 in Byfield, Mass.
The finals included over 60 students from region one and two of New England, which includes Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
High school team captain Greta Friesen of Hinesburg placed fourth in junior varsity novice over cross rails. Middle school captain Maya Lewis placed fifth in her jumping event, future novice over cross rails. In future beginner on the flat walk, trot and canter event, team member Elladaye Orr of Stowe placed fourth. Rounding out the day, Fiona MacDonald of South Burlington placed third in her event, future beginner on the flat walk and trot.
The local team is coached by owner Kim Johansen of the Livery Horse Farm in Hinesburg. The team is one of the few active teams in Vermont and has over 12 members made up of students in grades four to 12. Members of the team train at various barns but come together as the Livery IEA team and bring their individual horsemanship and riding skills to their competitions.
During the fall, the team traveled to shows in the northern New England region to compete and earn points both as individual riders in their events and for the team.
The Association is a national organization that fosters the partnership between rider and horse, the team as a whole and provides an opportunity to develop new riding skills and abilities students can carry with them beyond the ring.
The competition format is unique compared to typical horse shows. Students do not bring their own horses or tack. The show host provides the riders with horses and equipment, and they are randomly assigned a horse to ride. Given that the horse is new to the rider, they are judged and scored on horsemanship and equitation.
This was the Livery IEA’s second year as a team competing and the first time members qualified for the regional finals, which requires accumulating at least 18 points throughout the season for their event.
