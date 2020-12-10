One of the state’s top swimmers is headed north of the border.
Shelburne’s Erik Linseisen signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for McGill University in Montreal.
“I looked through the top schools across the U.S. and Canada, but what stuck out to me was not only the high level of the swim program, but also the high level of academics, which is really important to me,” Linseisen said of his choice. “That really pushed my decision to go to McGill.”
Linseisen, who swims for The EDGE Swim Club, is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and hold multiple Vermont state championships and state records. In the 200 individual medley, the high school senior’s specialty, Linseisen is ranked 25th in the country in the 17-18 age group.
“I’ve always loved this being in the water and it’s what I like is that it’s individual,” Linseisen said. “I like how what I put into the sport, I directly get out it. I think that’s really important.”
The CVU senior will swim for the McGill Redbirds against Canada’s top schools as the dual US-Canadian citizen looks to make a name for himself in the Canadian swimming world.
Linseisen will swim in the Canadian Olympic Trials in April 2021.
“It’s going to be a great experience to attend the Olympic trials,” Linseisen said. “I’m certainly hoping to go fast at trials next year.”
Before Linseisen can join McGill in the fall of 2021, he is hoping he has more time to swim for his club team and work with the coaches at the EDGE.
“The coach at the EDGE (John Pearce) is a very experienced swimmer and a Division I college swimmer himself,” Linseisen said. “He definitely has a lot of knowledge on th recruiting process and what comes after. It’s definitely been very helpful along the way.”
Pearce’s experience came in handy in a weird recruiting season, with COVID-19 affecting the ability for Linseisen to talk to coaches and visit campuses. Luckily, he was able to visit Montreal and McGill before COVID-19 caused a shutdown.
“I’m super excited for my decision,” Linseisen said. “It was a tricky recruiting process, due to everything going on, with not being able to take official visits to colleges and other things that come along with it.
But I’m definitely satisfied with my decision and I think they’ll really be beneficial and valuable for me in the next four years.”
No matter what COVID-19 continues to throw at the club sports season, Linseisen is preparing to be in Montreal next fall, ready to compete.
“I’m excited for a new experience,” Linseisen said. “Being up in Montreal and being able to meet new people, study and just on the swim team itself. There’s so many international athletes from other countries. That’s one of the reasons I also like the McGill program, just because it’s so diverse and I’ll be able to meet so many different people from other places around the world as well.”
