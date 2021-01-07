Ever since fishing rods were invented, bass fishing has been a sport in Vermont and on Lake Champlain. Until three years ago, bass fishing was not offered at high schools, but for the last three years it has grown to a popular varsity sport.
In this year’s state championship tournament, held in the beginning of October, 20 teams competed in the varsity group and another 13 teams in the junior-varsity group. With the majority of teams having their own boat and 4 anglers, there were 30-plus bass fishing boats on the water and more than 100 people catching fish that day.
As a member of the Champlain Valley Union High School fishing team, students have opportunities to fish in some of the best bass fishing spots on Lake Champlain, with seasoned bass fisherman Dan Conley who has coached their team for the last three years.
Each year, every team participates in two tournaments, one of which is the state championship. These tournaments are held out of Apple Island Marina in South Hero and fishermen are restricted to fishing within the Inland Sea, a section of Lake Champlain. One of the better spots within the Inland Sea is Burton Island. In this year’s state championship, Burton Island yielded CVU’s biggest bass of the day.
Caught by senior Hunter Whitman, a 4.21 pound smallmouth was pulled in on a smelt colored Finesse T.R.D. stickbait with a one-eighth-ounce ned head. This spot is also where 2020 Lake Champlain Bassmaster Elite winner Brandon Palaniuk was able to find luck to support his win.
For a lot of the students on the team, these tournaments and being a part of the team has been a great chance to try something they’ve never done before. This was true for senior fisherman Joseph Marks: “I would’ve never participated in a bass fishing tournament if I wasn’t a part of this team and now all I want to do is figure out how to do more.”
Without these high school tournaments, it can be a lot harder for students to get to fish in any tournaments at all. The majority of tournaments require pricey club memberships, additional fees for each tournament, and a boat to fish on. High school tournaments are 100 percent free to students and the boats are provided. Some of the students are beginners, so it is also very nice for them to have a very experienced coach on the water with them to help bring in the fish.
While smashing PB’s (personal best) may be the best part of fishing for most anglers, there’s a lot more to fishing for these kids. Fishing is all about making friends and memories while improving your skills and knowledge around the sport. CVU students have practice twice a week during their fishing season and this provides great time to do all of that.
Senior fisherman Grant Mitchell said, “One day it was too windy to fish so we practiced ‘flippin’ jigs’ into buckets … My favorite practice was junior year when we cooked hot dogs on the grill and nobody caught anything.” In similar fashion, another senior fisherman Calvin Merrill had this to say, “I learned about how valuable a good coach can be in a sport that’s normally about personal trial and error.
I also learned how being competitive with my teammates pushed me to try harder and get better at a sport that most people consider a leisure activity.”
It has been amazing to see bass fishing become popular throughout high schools in Vermont and grow to what it is today. For most anglers, bass fishing has always been a sport filled with competition that’s perfectly paired with a relaxing good time. What once was considered a hobby by many, can now be written about as a varsity sport when applying to colleges. It’s a sport that encourages and teaches patience along with perseverance.
On this year’s tournament day, four CVU bass fishermen held up six bass for the first time ever. With big smiles under their masks, they proudly posed for a picture with their fish and anxiously waited for the rest of the teams to weigh-in. This day was a great example of perseverance and patience, as it was the first time the CVU fishing team reached their limit of six fish in these first three years of the sport. While their bag did not bring them first place, they came in fourth with a weight of 16.41 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.