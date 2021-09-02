The Kelly Brush Ride returns as an in-person event Saturday, Sept. 11, in Middlebury to raise money for adaptive sports and ski racing safety.
“Last year we were heartened by the support we received, with nearly 800 participants, many who created their own rides, and who raised more than $560,000,” said Kelly Brush Foundation executive director Edie Perkins. “This year we are excited to be back on our bikes and handcycles to support the foundation’s mission to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation.”
Participants can ride routes of 100, 50, 20 or 10 miles through the scenic Champlain Valley. For those who can’t make it to Vermont, the foundation offers a virtual option.
In 2019 the event drew more than 900 riders and raised more than $700,000 to provide direct support for equipment that gets people with spinal cord injuries out enjoying the activities that enrich their lives, like skiing, basketball, cycling and tennis.
To date, the foundation has awarded more than 1,172 grants in 48 states for adaptive equipment. The ride also supports the foundation’s ski racing safety program. Each year grants are awarded to ski clubs and racing programs for improving race course safety.
For information visit kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride.
The foundation was founded in 2006 by Kelly Brush and her family after she sustained a spinal cord injury while racing in an NCAA alpine ski race.
