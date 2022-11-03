Eighth grade Hinesburg Community School student Cole Hart shined during this fall’s cross-country season. Out of eight races entered, Hart finished in first place each time.
In the two larger races, the Williston Invitational and the Chittenden County Championships, he came in second place.
His brother, Jax Hart, also ran well this season, capping off his season by finishing 11th at the Chittenden County Championships and taking 6th overall for all fifth and sixth grade students at the Vermont Middle School State Championships.
On the girls’ side, both Willa Frost and Eden Leckey had strong performances this season. Leckey capped off the season by finishing 7th overall for all fifth and sixth grade students at the state championships.
