Gridiron groomer

Ryan Wood, an eighth grader from Hinesburg, helps prep Palmer Field for the Buccaneer’s 2021 football season.
This is Wood’s seventh year with the youth football program. The team kicked off its season Aug. 28 by hosting 400 football players and their fans for an annual football jamboree.
The Buccaneers are part of the Northern Vermont Youth Football League, which is comprised of 16 teams from around northern Vermont. Many Buccaneers continue playing football on the Champlain Valley Union High School Redhawks team.
