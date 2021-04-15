For the last nine years, the Champlain Valley Union High School girls’ basketball team has ended the winter sports season in one place — the Division I state championship game.
In its last two seasons, the Redhawks seemed to be on track for another visit to the D-I finals. With undefeated records and the No. 1 seed, it seemed like nothing could derail the team’s quest for another state championship.
But a global pandemic had other ideas.
First, as the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Vermont in March of 2020, the Vermont Principals Association was forced to cancel the remainder of the girls basketball playoffs and declare CVU, Essex, Rutland and Mount Mansfield as quad champions.
It had the team ready for another shot at the title.
“I remember when the summer started and we were allowed to do one person at a basket with a ball by themselves, and nobody was allowed to come within like 15 feet of each other,” said CVU coach Ute Otley of the team’s readiness to play basketball again. “We had so many girls sign up for those slots that I was there for like four hours a day because I wanted every kid to get a chance to get in the gym if they wanted to come into the gym.”
The Redhawks picked themselves up and got themselves back in position to contend for another championship with a 9-0 record in the regular season and another top seed.
Then a positive COVID-19 test before the D-I quarterfinals forced the team to withdraw from the tournament — and ended their title hopes.
“It just sucks, ending like that and then thinking that this year was going to be our time, this year was our closure for last year,” said CVU captain Josie Pecor. “We were that number one seed because we hadn’t had a game closer than 15 points. All we wanted was to compete and keep going to the end. I don’t know which year was more devastating.”
Two years in a row and the perennial contenders were on the outside looking in.
“It was completely out of our control,” said CVU captain Madison Regan. “I think that was a thing that was really hard to comprehend just because you couldn’t do anything about it. We just had to move on and we did that together.”
The team is still reeling from the abrupt end of the season but the group’s leadership is looking back with pride at the season they had.
“It was incredibly dissatisfying for us to not get to play, but we defeated every opponent we got to play,” Otley said. “We know we were still undefeated. Every opportunity we got to play, we ended up being successful by a wide margin. We can’t not feel good about the basketball we played.”
The overall success of this season speaks to the strength of the Redhawks program, as the team worked through a fitful start to the season, an early COVID scare and constant uncertainty about the state of the pandemic to just pick up exactly where they left off.
“All we could do is get in the gym and work, and these girls were willing to do that,” Otley said. “I was just saying… ‘we don’t know what’s going to happen, but if, there is a season, do we not want to be the most in shape, the most skilled, the most strong, team there is in the state?’”
The team did as many individual workouts as they were able and then worked on conditioning and skills while they waited for the go-ahead for a full practice and games.
“I didn’t have to spend a day working on fitness,” Otley said. “We went right into the drills. We went right into it and they were so skilled. I have to say, this group of girls shot the ball awesome this year because of all the shooting and all the individual skill work we had done since the summer.
“They came ready to go.”
As the group puts more distance between themselves and the end of the winter season, they can reflect back on what the season meant for them — despite the way it ended.
“I don’t really know what I would do without basketball and the whole team is such an amazing social outlet for me,” said CVU captain Catherine Gilwee. “I’ve never been part of a program that’s so tight knit. I was very appreciative of the time that we could have together. Even though we didn’t get to finish it off, you know, I don’t know what else I would be spending my time doing and like enjoying it.”
And as the disappointment fades, CVU will remember not the end of the season but all the moments in the midst of it.
“Now that we’re three weeks away from it, all I remember are the great passes and the great shots and how fired up Josie got her team during shell drill,” Otley said. “I wouldn’t trade that even with the disappointment of not getting to play at the end. Like, that’s a bummer, okay. Whatever I’ve already forgotten it. I’m not going to forget how awesome these guys were this season.”
