Champlain Area Trails will open its Essex Quarry Nature Preserve trails in Essex, N.Y., Saturday, June 26.
The preserve is located just a short distance from the Lake Champlain Ferry’s Essex-Charlotte, landing.
“Volunteers and staff have been working on these trails all year and everyone is really excited about them,” said Derek Rogers, development director of the nonprofit Champlain Area Trails. “It’s a really unique preserve and it will be great for year-round, family-friendly use.”
The 35-acre preserve began operating as a quarry in the 1800s, constructing many Essex buildings and even part of the foundation of the Brooklyn Bridge foundation. Multiple buildings in Essex were built with its stone, including the Belden Noble Memorial Library, Essex Community United Methodist Church and the Methodist Episcopal Church.
Today, the quarry site showcases a combination of natural, geological, paleontological and historic features. The quarry is home to 400-million-year-old fossils, once part of the world’s oldest coral reef. It also features a globally rare forest called the Limestone Woodland.
“The great thing about the preserve is that it’s right on Main street,” said Chris Maron, executive director.
A grand opening celebration will be held a later date.
