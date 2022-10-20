Football
Champlain Valley 28, Essex 21: Champlain Valley held off a furious push from Essex to win Saturday and remain unbeaten in Vermont high school play.
Ollie Cheer had a touchdown pass and returned a kick for a TD to help pace the Redhawks, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime. Cheer also added two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
Max Destito had two touchdown passes, while Calvin Steele had a 21-yard TD catch and Jack Sumner caught two passes for touchdowns.
After the win, CVU moved to 6-0.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 1, Essex 0: Carly Strobeck scored with under three minutes remaining in regulation to lift the Champlain Valley field hockey to a win over Essex on Monday, Oct. 17.
Grace Ferguson stopped two shots for the shutout in goal for the Redhawks, who moved to 10-2 with the win.
CVU also beat Rutland Friday, Oct. 14, beating the Raiders 5-0.
Miranda Oppenheimer and Emily Gay each had two goals, Emma Kim added a goal and Tess Everett chipped in with an assist.
Cross country
The Champlain Valley cross country teams swept the NVAC Metro Division championships on Saturday, Oct. 15, each team placing multiple runners in the top 10 to grab the top spots.
Matthew Servin was the top individual finisher in the boys’ race, coming in first, with Jack Crum following in second. Dan Knight came in fifth, Owen Deale was eighth and Oliver King came in 10th.
Alice Kredell was the top finisher for the Redhawks girls, coming in second. Estella Laird was third, Amelie Scharf was fifth and Charlotte Crum came in sixth place.
Ava Rohrbaugh was seventh, Lydia Donahue finished in eighth place and Audrey Neilson rounded out the top 10 in 10th.
Golf
The Champlain Valley boys golf team came in second overall at Division I state championship at Orleans Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 13, coming in just four strokes behind the eventual state champs.
The Redhawks finished with a team score of 324, behind DI winner Burr and Burton, which had a 320. Bryce Bortnick was the top golfer for CVU, coming in second with a 76. Jack Bryan was tied for sixth with a score of 80.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 3, Essex 2 (OT): Zoe Klein found the back of the next in the second overtime period to lift Champlain Valley over Essex in girls’ soccer Saturday.
Lily Williams and Chloe Pecor also scored for the Redhawks (10-0-1), while Ava Barron assisted on the game-winning goal.
Emma Allaire stopped four shots in goal.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 2, Mount Mansfield 0: The boys won their ninth game in a row, beating Mount Mansfield Saturday.
Zach Spitznagle and Chandler Turner (one assist) each had a goal for the Redhawks, while Eli Marden added a helper.
Evan Statton had one save in goal in the shutout.
