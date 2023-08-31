Champlain Valley Union High School is no stranger to state titles, and the Redhawks have raised their share of trophies over the years. Last year, though, CVU marked some milestone moments.
The CVU girls soccer team captured the program’s 20th state title, making it the winningest soccer program in state history. The Redhawks field hockey team celebrated its first title in nearly 15 years. And the CVU football team won the program’s first-ever Division I state championship.
After a year holding the top spots, now these three Champlain Valley teams turn their focus to defending their titles.
Field hockey
It took an overtime period over rival South Burlington, but last year finally saw Champlain Valley break through to win the Division I title for the first time in 14 years. Now the Redhawks must turn their attention to the defense of their trophy.
They will have some work to do early in the season to figure out how to replace players that graduated after last season, including Miranda Oppenheimer, who scored the OT winner in the final, Tess Everett in the midfield and Danielle Gamelin on defense.
But CVU does have an experienced roster with five seniors and 10 juniors, so the defending champs will hope to keep the growing pains to a minimum. The Redhawks will look to senior Emily Gay and Claire Marcoe to produce on offense, while Cordelia Thomas will look to take over in the midfield as a sophomore.
Champlain Valley will open their season on Wednesday, Sept. 6, against Essex at 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
While the other two CVU title winners are on somewhat new ground, the Redhawks girls soccer team is very familiar with the position in which they find themselves this fall.
After capturing the program’s 20th state title last year, the Redhawks are now in the hunt for No. 21 and they will do so with a very experienced group.
The team returns Chloe Pecor, the Burlington Free Press player of the year, Ava Barron anchoring the midfield and Stella Dooley steadying the defense. All in all, the Redhawks return 16 players from last year’s squad.
The team did face some early season struggles as weather and poor field conditions made it hard to get a full preseason outside so the hope is that the rain holds off as the regular season gets underway so the team can find their feet outside.
The girls’ soccer season starts Friday, Sept. 1, at Mount Anthony. Kickoff is 4 p.m.
Football
Champlain Valley finished last season in new territory, as Division I football champions. Now they start this season off in even more unfamiliar territory, as defending champs and the No. 1 team to beat.
The Redhawks will look to some key returning players to set the tone early, including quarterback Ollie Cheer, running back Jacob Bose and wide receivers Brian Rutherford and Jacob Armstrong, which should give the team some early chemistry on offense.
But CVU will need some time to find replacements for departed players, most notably Gatorade Player of the Year Alex Provost. And they will have to do it quick, as the Redhawks start the season off against another team expected to contend, Burr and Burton.
Champlain Valley opens its title defense on Saturday on the road at Burr and Burton at 1 p.m.
