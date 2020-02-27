After a pair of first place finishes in day one of the Vermont high school Nordic ski championships, the Champlain Valley Union High School girls team had a comfortable lead.
They knew they would need every bit of that cushion to clinch the state championship trophy.
“Winning is not easy,” said CVU coach Sarah Strack. “You have to have top performances in 4 individual races and a team relay race in each discipline.”
The Redhawks held a 28-point lead heading into Monday’s freestyle races, then placed four skiers in the top 10 in the freestyle race and nabbed the second spot in the relay to clinch their first title since 2014.
“The whole team has been working hard all season long,” Strack said. “I’m especially happy for the seniors who have been second and third at the states in the past - they set a great tone for the team this year.”
Champlain Valley finished 71 points, ahead of Mount Mansfield (87) who went 1-2 in the freestyle race on Monday and won the relay to put the pressure on the Redhawks.
“We went into day 2 knowing MMU is a strong skate skiing team and that they knew the course very well,” Strack said. “We knew we couldn’t celebrate early and had to keep charging in the skate portion of the meet.”
Finnegan Mittlestadt set the tone for CVU right off the bat, winning the classic race on Thursday, Feb. 20. She then followed with a fourth place in Monday’s freestyle race.
Emma Strack was third in the classic race and fifth in the freestyle race, while Esther Cuneo was sixth in the classic and seventh in the freestyle.
Emma Crum rounded out the top 10 in the freestyle, coming in eighth, and crossed the finish line seventh in the classic race. Isabelle Mittlestadt was eighth in the classic race.
The CVU relay team - consisting of Finnegan Mittlestadt, Crum, Cuneo and Strack - set th Redhawks apart, winning the classic relay and grabbing a second place in the freestyle.
“Our goal every year is to be in the top 3 at the state meet,” Strack said. “When it all comes together it is fantastic and fun.”
Boys nordic comes in third
The Champlain Valley boys team had their own strong showing at the Vermont high school Nordic ski championships.
The Redhawks came in third place overall - up from fifth in last year’s event - coming in behind Brattleboro (first) and Mount Anthony (second).
“I’m also incredibly proud of our boys team,” Strack said. “We have a lot of young skiers on the boys team who helped them move into that third place and got to experience the thrill of winning with the girls team.
“I am excited to see what they can do in the future.”
Gus Lunde came in seventh place in the classic race on Day 1 as CVU’s top finisher, while Skyler Heinger was 11th in the classic race and 11th in the freestyle race.
CVU’s relay team - Lunde, Heinger, Nigel Wormser, Gavin Scaaf - was third in both the freestyle and classic races.