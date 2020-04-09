While the Champlain Valley Union High School girls lacrosse team isn’t able to compete on the field, coach Tucker Pierson has found a way to light a little competitive fire in her players.
“I have broken up the players into 6 different teams, led by at least one senior, and they are competing against each other to see which team does the most workouts,” Pierson said. “It’s clunky because it’s so big, but it keeps every athlete engaged.”
With the decision by the state to close schools for the remainder of the semester, CVU student-athletes immediately began worrying about the fate of the spring sports season.
But the Vermont Principals’ Association announced a few days later that they were delaying the decision to cancel the season until as late as possible and there was still a chance that a spring season could be played.
“Now that the VPA’s Bob Johnson has said that he’s not yet willing to cancel the spring sports season until they know more, we have a glimmer of hope,” Pierson said. “Because of that glimmer of hope, I am really trying to keep the team engaged and motivated to keep working out.”
With the small chance of a season, coaches have sprung into action to keep their athletes moving and motivated - and Pierson jumped on the idea of a team competition.
“This is an idea that came from Jamie Blake at Burr and Burton, who does this for her athletes in the off-season,” Pierson said. “Our workouts include cardio, strength, recovery, imagery, and lacrosse play. Each player can choose which of those categories that they want to do in a day, or multiple workouts, and then they record the workouts on a google sheet.”
In addition to the competition, the coach has been keeping in touch with all 62 of her players via social media, email and texting.
“Running, biking, and doing at-home workouts are important for the girls’ lacrosse shape, but it’s also so important to their mental and physical health,” Pierson said. “Especially while we are in this time of social distancing and staying at home.”
Tim Albertson is also trying to keep in touch with his baseball players, touching base multiple times a week, emailing information for their baseball IQ and YouTube links to improve their skills.
“Through their workouts and everyday routines, they are preparing for a possible season,” Albertson said. “They all understand that it’s out of our control. The only things they can do is focus on the present and take care of what’s important right now.”
While the coaches are doing their best to keep their students ready for a season, everyone understands that the chance of a spring season is small and are hoping that their athletes just get a chance to play.
“I hope they get the opportunity to be a team,” Albertson said. “Form a close bond with their teammates and compete together one more time. I want to provide them with a positive experience that they will remember for a lifetime.”