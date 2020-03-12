Mary Gilwee

Mary Gilwee dribbles, followed by Mary Askew, during the March 6 quarterfinal game pinning Champlain Valley Union High School against Rice. CVU will take on Rutland following last week’s win.

 Photo by Al Frey

The Champlain Valley girls basketball team’s march to return to final four barely slowed down eking as they took on No. 9 Rice in the Division I quarterfinals on Friday, March 6.

The top-seeded Redhawks beat the Green Knights 66-31 to advance to the D-I semifinals.

CVU will take on No. Rutland on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.

Mekkena Boyd had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Redhawks, who move to 21-0.

Julia Blanck added 12 points and Maryn Askew chipped in with nine points.

Champlain Valley faced the Raiders (14-7) only once in the regular season, in the first game of the year. CVU came out on top 66-25 in that meeting.

Rutland had a tougher road to the semifinals, out a win over No. 4 St. Johnsbury in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Raiders beat the Hilltoppers 31-29 with Rylee Burgess scoring with 2.3 seconds remaining to lift the team to the win.

Should CVU win their D-I semifinal, they will face the winner of No. 2 Essex vs. No. 3 Mount Mansfield.

