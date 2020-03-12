The Champlain Valley girls basketball team’s march to return to final four barely slowed down eking as they took on No. 9 Rice in the Division I quarterfinals on Friday, March 6.
The top-seeded Redhawks beat the Green Knights 66-31 to advance to the D-I semifinals.
CVU will take on No. Rutland on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
Mekkena Boyd had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Redhawks, who move to 21-0.
Julia Blanck added 12 points and Maryn Askew chipped in with nine points.
Champlain Valley faced the Raiders (14-7) only once in the regular season, in the first game of the year. CVU came out on top 66-25 in that meeting.
Rutland had a tougher road to the semifinals, out a win over No. 4 St. Johnsbury in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Raiders beat the Hilltoppers 31-29 with Rylee Burgess scoring with 2.3 seconds remaining to lift the team to the win.
Should CVU win their D-I semifinal, they will face the winner of No. 2 Essex vs. No. 3 Mount Mansfield.