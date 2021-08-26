Here are the upcoming tours of the Green Mountain Bicycle Club (thegmbc.com):
• East of Eden: Sunday, Sept. 5, 9:15 a.m. Ride 50 or 60 miles miles through the rolling hills around Eden with your choice of a long, gradual climb up Route 105 or a shorter, steeper route on Route 242 up to Jay Peak. Meet at Eden Elementary School on Route 100, about a half mile south of Route 118. Leader: Russ, russell.f.ford@gmail.com.
• Century Day: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7:30 a.m. Three rides, all following the same route for the first 25 miles with a food stop in Bristol. The Metric Century is 62 miles via Bristol and Vergennes. The full century is 100 miles traveling to the Crown Point Bridge and returning through the Champlain Valley. Those looking for an extra challenge can do the double gap century, which is 113 miles and includes the Middlebury and Appalachian gaps. Meet at Wheeler lot, Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington. Leaders: Kevin, kevbvt@gmail.com, orBrian, bjhowd@gmail.com.
• Lamoille Valley Rail Trail: Saturday, Sept. 18, 8:45 a.m. Jeffersonville to Morristown. The 40-mile ride is completely flat with a packed stone surface. Stop at Black Cap Coffee and Beer in Morrisville on the return. Meet at trailhead in Jeffersonville, east of the traffic circle on Route 15 or at Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, west of the traffic circle. Leader: Phil, phil.littler@me.com.
• Northern Islands Interlude: Sunday, Sept. 26, 9:45 a.m. Relatively flat 35- and 50-mile loops on the Islands with food stops at North Hero and Alburgh. Meet at Alburgh Community Education Center. Leaders: John, jo.bertel@gmail.com or Karla, karla.ferrelli@gmail.com.
All rides begin 15 minutes after the meeting time. All riders should carry basic tools, including a pump or carbon dioxide cartridge, tire levers and a spare tube or patch kit.
Social rides are more leisurely versions of the mapped ride — usually the shorter route — with longer food breaks. Always contact the ride leader before the ride to make sure those versions of the ride are taking place.
For rules of the road or membership information, go to thegmbc.com, where a detailed calendar lists the group’s rides with contacts for ride leaders. thegmbc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.