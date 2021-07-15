Baseball
The coaches’ Metro Division all-league baseball team had a decidedly Redhawk tint this year.
Champlain Valley coach Tim Albertson was named the coach of the year, and Oliver Pudvar earned pitcher of the year honors.
Ryan Eaton had the most RBIs (23) and home runs (2) to earn a spot on the first team.
Braedon Jones and Ryan Canty also earned spots on the first team. Kyle Tivnan was named to the second team, while Angelos Carroll and Asa Roberts were honorable mentions.
Boys’ lacrosse
After winning its eighth straight Division I state title, the boys’ lacrosse team had some extra hardware to collect.
Three Champlain Valley Union players were named to the Divison I all-state team and five players earned all-league nods.
Alex Leonard and Cam Saia were both named to the Division I all-state first team, while Shane Gorman made the second team.
Redhawk coach Tom Garvey was named the Division 1 coach of the year.
Gorman, Leonard and Saia all also earned a spot on the Metro Division first team, earning all-league honors.
Camden Richard and Colin Zouck were both named to the Metro Division second team.
Girls’ lacrosse
The Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team was well represented on the all-state teams.
Petra Kapsalis and Chloe Snipes were both named to the first team in the midfield, while teammate Lena Kerest was named to the first team on defense.
Maddie Bunting (defense) and Gretta White (midfield) werre named to the second team.
Ava Bartlett (midfield), Lily Ledak (attack), Madison Peet (defense) and Sydney Peet (attack) all earned honorable mentions for the Redhawks.
Ultimate Frisbee
Two Champlain Valley players made the first team for the boys in ultimate Frisbee.
Max Opton and Alex Spitznagle were both named to the first team for the Redhawks.
