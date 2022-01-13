Rep. Mike Yantachka
Democrat, Chittenden 4-1, Charlotte
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
Addressing the housing crisis, child care, climate change and growing our workforce. But there are many other high priority issues like mental health, education, policing, social justice, redistricting, etc.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
As a member of the House Energy and Technology Committee, I will be primarily focused on the recommendations of the Vermont Climate Council to address the greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning energy consumption away from fossil fuels to renewable electricity. Increased weatherization funding and investment in heat pumps and electric vehicles will be essential to achieving our target of reducing greenhouse gas levels by 26 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. We will be looking to make sure the costs of the transition to clean energy are distributed equitably. The burden should not fall heavily on those who can least afford it. We will also be reviewing the progress toward building out fiber-optic broadband by communication union districts and other providers and considering any adjustments to the program as needed.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
I wouldn’t call it a sleeper issue, but the state employees and teachers pensions shortfall has to be dealt with. A task force has been working to come up with a solution that is satisfactory to the employees and teachers and doesn’t put the state budget out of balance. We also must deal with the lack of housing, especially affordable housing, which is impacting the ability to attract young families to Vermont. This is exacerbating the lack of workers in just about every job category — nursing, mental health, broadband, energy, trucking, construction, etc. How can you come to Vermont to work if you can’t afford a home here? Affordable and available child care is another issue with similar impacts.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
It is way better to legislate in person. The dynamics are very different from legislating remotely. However, legislators are coming from all over the state into close quarters, and then returning on the weekends to their communities. With a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, legislating in person would be a repeating super-spreader situation. We will be working remotely at least for the first two weeks to see how the positive case rate and hospitalization rate develop. Working remotely for the last two years has made the Legislature much more accessible to the public since we stream and record every committee hearing, floor session and most caucus meetings. These were previously available only to folks willing to travel to Montpelier. Hopefully, we learned from this experience how to make government more transparent, relevant and participatory to the citizens who elect us.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again, so to speak?
Although the Legislature convened in person for only 45 minutes on Tuesday to reauthorize legislating remotely until Jan. 18, it was great to get back together with my committee over Zoom to get updates on the electric grid, broadband, the work of the Vermont Climate Council and bills that we will be working on.
