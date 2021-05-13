To the Editor:
I was on the Hinesburg Fire Department for six or seven years. I believe most members were aware that I was gay. I never believed my sexual orientation was an issue. I always felt welcome.
Chief Al Barber impressed me with his knowledge of all aspects of his position. I saw him in very challenging situations acting with calmness, decisiveness and humility. There were times that he openly questioned whether he had made the best judgment call in a specific emergency situation. He used those times as a learning opportunity for all of us.
Certainly, I am disappointed with recent revelations. I also know I am far from perfect. I am willing to accept Chief Barber’s apology and trust he will do his best to address people’s concerns about his character.
I most definitely do not believe that I, or any other Hinesburg resident, will receive inferior attention or care because of our uniqueness.
Last, I am confident town leaders will thoroughly consider this matter, and I will respect their conclusions.
Harry Russell
Hinesburg
