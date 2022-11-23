In the early 1990s I joined the Vermont Republican Party. I did so because the party recognized five core principles: a free market economy; a local and efficient government that kept taxes within reason; an educational system that enabled graduates to compete in a global marketplace; individual liberty; and personal responsibility.
Those five core principles were wrapped together by a glue that bound us together as a society: the Vermont Constitution. Coupled with Vermont’s proud history of rugged individualism, these things defined the party.
There was no application process when I joined. There was no litmus test. I wasn’t asked whether I followed a particular religion or even if I was religious. I wasn’t asked whether I was pro-life or pro-choice. It was never demanded of me that I swear allegiance to any particular candidate or to every plank in the party’s platform.
Nobody in their right mind would have insisted upon blind allegiance to an idealogue. Civility, integrity and an assumption that our election process was trustworthy were orders of the day.
The only reason a political party organization exists is to elect candidates. The Vermont GOP’s sole objective is supposed to be targeted at recruiting and electing those who can get elected. Even George Aiken, perhaps the most frugal member of the state’s Republican party, recognized one of government’s chief responsibilities is to help those in need. I’ve now participated in nine elections, the last being my first statewide.
Successful in six and unsuccessful in three, I flatter myself in thinking I understand what it takes to get elected.
So where is the Vermont GOP today? A minor contingent still firmly believes the Jan. 6 assault on the nation’s capital was a patriotic event. A few display large flags on their homes and vehicles that say “F**CK Biden.”
The loudest voices on social media (thankfully still few in number) spew vitriol and hatred against the highest vote recipients in the Vermont GOP and those who’ve spent the most time trying to hold the party together. They continue a narrative designed to undermine faith in the electoral process, label those legitimately in need as leeches on society, and adhere to every QAnon conspiracy imaginable as if it is established fact.
Like it or not, that is an image problem Republican candidates deal with on the campaign trail. Sure, everybody has a right to free speech. But these immature, sometimes dangerous and often bullying techniques will never attract electable candidates or Vermont voters to the party. Nobody marching to this drumbeat has a chance of ever getting elected in Vermont.
Some will argue Donald Trump’s vote tally in the 2020 election (112,704) is something to build upon. Mathematically that is not possible. Vermont’s voting demographic has twice soundly rejected his candidacy, giving Biden 242,820 votes in that same election.
Vermonters want civility, integrity and trust in the people they vote for. The vast majority long ago decided Trump does not provide those things. No argument will change that.
If the Vermont GOP is to survive and thrive, we’d best be moving on.
Party leaders must recognize the largest voting bloc in Vermont is not Republican or Democrat or Progressive. It is those who consider themselves independent. If Republican leaders move to rigid right-wing idealogues for comfort, we lose that block.
The Vermont GOP course must remain center-right. As idealogues in the Democratic and Progressive supermajority drive policy that runs counter to Vermont traditions and fiscal capacity, independents will be alienated. This provides an opportunity for our candidates who stay true to, and can articulate, that five core principles and the glue that binds them together.
Joe Benning is a Republican state senator from Caledonia County. He just unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in the General Election.
