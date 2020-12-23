It happens every year at this time, we all start watching the holiday specials and top on our list is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” For those of you who haven’t seen it, spoiler alert, it’s about Charlie Brown not understanding the meaning of Christmas because he’s getting too hung up in the commercialization of the holiday season.
During one scene, he walks up on Snoopy hammering away at his iconic red doghouse hanging Christmas lights. When he asks what the beagle is doing, he is handed a sheet of paper which states that Snoopy is taking part in a neighborhood lights and display contest.
At this news, Charlie Brown runs screaming from the scene, feeling like his pet has succumbed to the commercialization of Christmas as the others surrounding him have already done.
I remember watching it and thinking how sad it was that even Snoopy didn’t get the true meaning of Christmas. I also wondered if there really were places that held annual holiday lights and display contests.
And then 2020 happened.
Our beautiful little town decided to have their own lights and display contest for the season. I was wondering what the Charlie Browns of the community might think for a minute. Would they run screaming for I-89 bemoaning the over commercialization of the holiday? Would I?
After it being drilled into your head since infancy that a lights and display contest is a big no-no at Christmas time, how did I feel about it? I’ll tell you exactly how I felt about it: excited and relieved.
I am a Christmas person. Yes, one of those. The minute the radio starts playing Christmas music, I tune in. I watch holiday specials out of season and love having spontaneous Christmas in July parties with my kids. I have told my husband multiple times that I want to have my ashes spread at Santa’s Village when I die…let me issue a future sorry to any kid on an aerial ride when it happens.
Living this way, I am completely used to interacting with people that are not “Christmas people”. The people that the holiday season doesn’t click quite as much as it does with me.
But this year, I saw people decorating their houses earlier, getting Christmas trees right after Thanksgiving. I’ve heard the Christmas music station blaring in more than a few cars. Even our Governor told everyone in Vermont to decorate their homes brighter this year. And you know what? I think Charlie Brown would be proud.
This year has been long, lonely and at times terrifying. This year we can’t be surrounded by the ones we love during the season. The very thing Christmas is supposed to be about. But this year, as my family and friends took part in the light display contest route, I have to say that I have never felt more like our community truly is a bigger family. Anyone who subscribes to Shelburne’s Front Porch Forum or ganders at the Shelburne Police Blotter can see that, like any regular family, the members of it don’t get along all the time. We have disagreements. We get loud. But when the going gets tough in the family something wonderful happens.
The best part of being in a family is when one of the members is feeling low, the other members help pick them up. While traveling the road along the light route, we saw homes of every shape and size pitching in to boost the members of the community that needed it. This holiday season, thank you to those members of our community for giving my family and friends some joy, some relief and some excitement. Thank you for making my kids smile during this season when they can’t hug their friends or their grandparents, Santa Claus can only be spoken to over Zoom and their parents always seem to be a little more anxious than usual. Welcome to the fold new Christmas people and yes Charlie Brown, there will be a lights and display contest this year.
