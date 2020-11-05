Not all lawns need to be fertilized… but how do you know what your lawn needs or doesn’t need? Your soil will tell you.
UVM’s Agricultural and Environmental Testing Laboratory (pss.uvm.edu/ag_testing) provides easy-to-understand directions to guide you through the soil sampling process, and will analyze your soil and let you know exactly what your lawn needs.
If your lawn does need additional nutrients, consider using compost instead of a commercial fertilizer. Commercially produced compost often provides a fertilizer analysis on the label, or if buying in bulk, the retailer or producer can provide that information.
Topdressing your lawn with a thin surface application of a quarter- to a half-inch of compost does so much more than fertilizer. It improves the moisture-holding capacity of the soil by adding organic matter, acts as a slow-release fertilizer, and inoculates your soil with beneficial soil microorganisms. These microbes are key to the process that makes nutrients available to grass plants. Increasing the capacity of your soil to hold rain water also reduces the stormwater runoff leaving your lawn. This helps to reduce pollutants reaching our streams, wetlands and lake.
Fall’s cooler temperatures provide the perfect time to topdress your lawn with compost because:
The grass has time to begin to store carbohydrate reserves. These reserves help grass resist winter injury and disease, and serve as a source of energy for root and shoot growth the following spring.
Compost “feeds” both the soil and vegetation that, together, constitute a lawn. Healthy soils create healthy lawns, and healthy soils are made up of a diversity of soil organisms that need food too—they help cycle those nutrients.
When & how to topdress your lawn with compost
Apply compost 2-3 weeks before the ground freezes. This often coincides with our first frosts, but – generally – mid-October to early November is a good time. If the compost is applied too early, while grass is still vigorously growing, it can invite winter injury and snow mold the following spring.
Work on a dry day, and avoid topdressing before a heavy rain to avoid runoff (be sure to check the forecast).
If you haven’t mowed your lawn for a while, mowing before top dressing with compost can be helpful. Leave behind the grass clipping to add additional organic matter and nutrients. It’s best to use screened compost; smaller particles penetrate between the blades of grass more easily, and prevent smothering the grass.
The simplest way to apply the compost is to use a wheel barrow, shovel and rake. Fill the wheelbarrow with compost, shovel out small piles of compost in regular intervals throughout your lawn, and then gently rake the compost in a little bit. Be sure to break up any clumps.
For larger lawns, there are both hand-powered and electric topdressers availble. These are larger versions of seeders, with a hopper to hold the compost and some type of spinner that broadcasts the compost.
You can also find ideas for do-it-yourself topdressers with a quick internet search, many of which involve making a “roll” of fine wire mesh that can be filled with compost and rolled across your lawn.
Be sure to brush compost (and any fertilizer) off impermeable surfaces and back on to lawns to prevent those nutrients from being washed into waterways or stormwater catchments.
A note of caution – if you compost at home and include garden waste or weeds that may have gone to seed, you may be spreading weeds with this material unless you have achieved hot composting (temperatures of at least 131 degrees). This is the minimum temperature to kill weed seeds.
However – perhaps your lawn is the perfect place for weed seedy compost, as it will add diversity to your lawn and the “weeds” can be kept in check by mowing.
Remember: healthy soils make for healthy lawns. Healthy lawns help reduce stormwater runoff into our lakes and streams. Even if you live far from a lake or river, your lawn care can affect water quality and help keep your nearest stream or river and Lake Champlain clean!
This column, expected to continue monthly in this paper, will feature information about actions you can take to help protect local waterways and the science behind those actions. It is written by staff from organizations that partner on a collaborative effort called Lawn to Lake. You can learn more about the lawn care best practices at the Lawn to Lake website (lawntolake.org). Lawn to Lake partners include: Composting Association of Vermont, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Lake Champlain Basin Program, Lake Champlain Committee, Lake Champlain Sea Grant/University of Vermont Extension, and Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
This article was prepared by Natasha Duarte, Director of the Composting Association of Vermont.
