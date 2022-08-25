Now that the Supreme Court has handed decisions about abortions back to the voting public rather than a handful of unelected judges, Americans hopefully can begin state-by-state discussions about aborting unborn babies. Thankfully, most voters will ignore attempts by screaming abortion advocates who seek to intimidate the citizenry with threats of violence, medically unfounded claims and unsubstantiated predictions of future catastrophes for women.
One thing about the upcoming debate will persist, however. Advocates for abortion will never mention the fact that abortion is the willful act of killing a living, human being growing in her mother’s womb. Instead, we will hear a myriad of impersonal, antiseptic phrases and clichés like “reproductive liberty,” “a woman’s fundamental rights,” “the right to choose,” “personal reproductive autonomy,” and a classic truth distortion: “reproductive health care.” Note there is not even a hint about the violence done to the baby, or the fundamental rights of this other human life that’s destroyed by the woman’s right to choose.
Perhaps you are like me. In my early adult life, I felt it was acceptable for a woman to have an abortion. I knew people who had abortions. They are good people and not for me to judge. I thought little about the realities of the process and accepted the argument that a fetus was just a clump of cells and tissue; we weren’t talking about an actual human baby. So, it just felt right that a woman should be able to have an abortion if she wanted.
Over the past few decades, however, learning the gruesome details about abortion, and seeing remarkable images of babies developing in the womb at various developmental stages forced me to reassess earlier views. The truth about abortion now superseded my previous beliefs, preferences and ideology. I had to address some critical questions. I started with established science: What is the unborn? When does human life begin? Do medical terms like embryo and fetus describe a living human being? Finally, I had to face the critical, ethical question. Is it morally wrong to intentionally kill innocent, defenseless, human beings?
The answers aren’t difficult to find if one decides to search with an open mind. Well established scientific findings bring immediate clarity. It’s universally accepted by medical embryologists that human life begins at conception, not birth.
At all stages of development in the womb, regardless of the medical terminology, we are seeing a living human being that is whole, growing, with unique DNA and, though attached to her mother for nutrition, is distinct from her mother.
The same is true for post-birth terms: preemie, newborn, infant — all highly dependent on their mother — toddler, child, teen, adolescent, adult and senior. We are always referring to whole, living and distinct human beings. As for that most important ethical question, thankfully, only cultural outliers will assert that it is morally acceptable to intentionally kill innocent and defenseless human beings.
So, we must ask why do some think it acceptable to kill a developing baby living in her mother’s womb? First, let’s set aside genuine medical threats to the mother or ectopic pregnancies. These make up a fraction of abortions and are widely viewed as acceptable reasons. Rather, the debate centers on the rationale for most abortions: convenience and choice.
Imagine for a moment that a few weeks after the birth of her child the mother is offered a great new career or educational opportunity. Or suppose the physical and emotional strain of caring for her newborn becomes unbearable, or she suddenly loses her job and will face serious financial hardship. Would any of these developments justify killing her newborn infant?
What if the baby was born with a deformed arm or facial feature or was missing a hand or foot? Would it be morally okay to kill this child? Of course not. Yet, up until the instant a baby’s head exits the 5-to-6-inch-long birth canal, abortion activists contend it is morally acceptable to intentionally kill unborn human babies in the womb. (Editor’s note: Abortion rights activists do not advocate for routine, late-term abortions, which are rare in the U.S. Rather, it’s generally agreed that the decision to terminate a pregnancy should be determined by a patient and her doctor on a case-by-case basis.)
Studies tell us that most Americans dislike abortion but feel uncomfortable about openly opposing this horrible, violent act. “I wish we didn’t have any abortions, but I guess a woman has a right to her body” is a common sentiment. I would normally agree. But there’s a second, living, human being involved. Like me decades ago, most Americans haven’t investigated what specifically happens to a baby during an abortion, haven’t watched online videos of the procedures and haven’t honestly asked and answered the questions listed above.
I hope you will have the courage to seek the truth and look.
Joseph P. Blanchette lives in Charlotte.
