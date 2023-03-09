The Statehouse is now in full gear. We have had more than 375 bills introduced in the House and passed on to the appropriate committees. Each committee is working through its assigned bills in anticipation of crossover on March 27, when House bills must be passed and sent to the Senate.
There are several impactful bills in process. It’s important to remember, at this stage these are proposed bills and may change as they make their way through both chambers. Many bills will not make it through the process to become law.
Here are a few bills folks may be interested in:
• Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance (H.56) is a program to provide up to 12 weeks of universal paid family leave for all employees. It is expected to be funded by a payroll tax estimated at about 0.5 percent. Obviously, there are many concerns with this bill. I support paid family medical leave and am looking forward to seeing the details as they sugar out in committee.
• Universal free school meals (H.165). This is a bill to keep the free school meals program, which was initiated during the pandemic, for all Vermont schools. Again, there will be more details as the committees work through the policy, its cost and how it would be funded.
• A sports wagering bill (H.127) to legalize online sports betting in Vermont. This bill proposes to have controls on the companies who would be licensed to offer online sports betting. While this bill will generate some funds — estimated at about $5 to 10 million — its primary purpose is to capture those who are already betting online using illegal uncontrolled websites or going to our surrounding states to place bets. The bill will require Vermonters who wish to wager on sports to use companies vetted by the state who have procedures in place to provide honest betting options.
• As I’ve mentioned before, I am on the House Committee on Transportation, which works on the annual transportation bill or “T-Bill.” The bill starts with the governor’s proposed transportation budget of $885 million, which includes all state highway construction and maintenance, along with bike-ped projects, support to local towns roads, rail and public transportation.
Included are several income-sensitive incentive programs to help Vermonter’s transition to higher efficiency or electric vehicles. The federal, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides an unprecedented $324 million of federal dollars to allocate over the next three years. This money will be applied to infrastructure repairs and upgrades — think of things like bridges and rail — providing a one-time opportunity to complete several important projects that were delayed due to the lack of funding. Because this federal money has a 20 percent state match requirement, the administration is proposing taking $79 million from the general fund surplus to use for the required match.
• The Environment and Energy Committee is looking at a community resilience and biodiversity protection bill (H.126), otherwise known as the “30x30” bill. It requires a state plan to permanently conserve 30 percent of our landscape by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050 as called for in the Vermont’s Climate Action Plan.
• The Affordable Heat Act (S.5) has passed through the Senate and will now go to the House. I do support this bill but will need to wait and see what might change as it is processed through the House. This act is designed to help Vermonters reduce their dependence on high-cost, price-volatile, fossil heating fuels. The program provides the lowest-income homeowners the resources to weatherize or convert fossil fuels heating systems to new, cleaner heating technology such as cold climate heat pumps and advanced wood heat.
This program does not mandate anyone to change how they heat their home, but rather provides funds to help homeowners to transition to lower cost heating systems if or when they are ready. The bill requires formal studies on the costs and benefits before the law is enacted.
Vermont must work to meet Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions. The act requires Vermont to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. Emissions would need to be 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80 percent below by 2050. There are several bills in process to continue to work to meet those goals.
In the transportation bill are policies to address transportation’s 40 percent contribution to total state emissions. These policies include the transition to electrify vehicles and investments in alternatives to single occupancy vehicles, including public transportation and rail.
The Affordable Heat Act addresses the second major contributor to emissions — over 30 percent of all emissions.
Both bills focus on providing low and moderate-income earners financial support to help them transition to cleaner transportation and heating solutions.
Several of you have reached out with questions or concerns. I have also met quite a few folks from Hinesburg who came to the Statehouse to advocate for issues. Let me know if you will be in the Statehouse for any reason; I’d like to talk to you. I listen carefully to everyone’s concerns, and I learn a lot from these interactions. It is best to reach me on my legislative email ppouech@leg.state.vt.gov. I try to respond within two days, but if you have not heard back from me, please contact me again. I get a heck of a lot of emails.
Phil Pouech, a Democrat, represents Hinesburg, in the Chittenden 4 House district.
