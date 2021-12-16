Audubon Vermont supports the plan recently released by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation for the protection and management of the Camel’s Hump State Forest and State Park as well as the Robbins Mountain and Huntington Gap Wildlife Management areas. Appropriately, given the importance of Camel’s Hump and surrounding lands to the Vermont public, the plan was developed through an extensive and transparent public process, providing the opportunity for scientists, advocates, and the general public to comment.
Birders and the public will be delighted to know that this plan balances many priorities, including hiking and outdoor recreation, climate mitigation, habitat conservation and forest products. The land surrounding Camel’s Hump is one of the most important forest blocks in the Atlantic bird flyway and provides habitat for many important bird species, including the Bicknell’s thrush, Canada warbler, chestnut-sided warbler and black-throated blue warbler, shown at right.
Peregrine falcons are known to nest on the cliffs of Camel’s Hump and anyone hiking in and around the state forest or park in the spring or summer can delight in hearing the flutelike melodies of the hermit thrush and wood thrush, perhaps even the elusive Bicknell’s thrush.
All these species are at risk of significant declines due to habitat loss and degradation and climate change. By protecting Camel’s Hump and the surrounding land, Vermont is providing a critical strategy for protecting these migratory birds while they spend their nesting season in the Green Mountains. These same strategies for protecting and enhancing bird habitat are also proven to increase the forests’ adaptability and resilience in the face of a changing climate.
The approach taken in planning timber harvests is consistent with our vision and will result in a structurally diverse forest that provides vital habitat for birds requiring both mature and young forest conditions for nesting.
The plan also considers the importance of maintaining and improving opportunities for outdoor recreation. Birders across Vermont flock to the Camel’s Hump area to observe the wide diversity of birds.
The state’s plan places new trails in areas that already have some associated recreational use and avoids or minimizes impacts on wildlife and sensitive ecological features. Similarly, the plan considers potential future impacts of rock climbing in sensitive cliff areas which may be occupied by nesting peregrine falcons and ravens.
We are fortunate to have a dedicated group of scientists and land managers at the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources with the expertise to make decisions grounded in science, while also committed to a robust public process. We look forward to seeing you on the trails – and don’t forget to bring your binoculars.
David Mears is executive director of Audubon Vermont and vice president of the National Audubon Society. Steven Hagenbuch is a conservation biologist with Audubon Vermont.
