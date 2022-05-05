It has been my privilege to serve as the Charlotte-Hinesburg representative for the past 12 years, and I would like to announce that I will be running for re-election this year for another term.
During my time in office, my priority has always been to support policies that benefit Vermonters and make Vermont, and our community in particular, a better place to live and work. I believe in a strong democracy in which all citizens can participate through their right to vote. I have advocated for a livable minimum wage, for mental health benefits for first responders, for sustainable pension funds for hard-working teachers and state employees, as well as many other policies to support working families.
During the worst days of the pandemic, I helped many employees, small business owners and self-employed people in Charlotte access state and federal economic assistance programs. Through my work on energy and environmental policy, Vermont has taken significant steps to address climate change. However, much more needs to be done to further reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while helping folks save money on their heating bills and adapt to the changing weather patterns.
One of my most important responsibilities is keeping you informed through my bi-weekly legislative reports in our local newspapers and occasional social media posts. You can access those reports at my website, mikeyantachka.com, for a look at what I’ve been working on throughout my legislative career.
With your support I will continue working to support policies that will benefit the social fabric, the economic vitality and the natural and lived environment of Vermont. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
