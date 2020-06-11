There are have been a lot of questions about a “student-led” march that was organized and carried out earlier this week and unfortunately we feel the need to set the record straight.
The police department was in no way invited to march with or attend a 200-300 person Black Lives Matter march. In fact, the day before it took place, I received a phone call from a Hinesburg resident. She stated that she was a teacher in a neighboring school district and wanted to teach some of her students about social justice and protesting.
She stressed that it was going to be a small gathering and we were led to believe this was just a teacher giving some of her students a lesson about social justice.
Although I feel I was led to believe the gathering would be around 10 or so students, I was advised the maximum amount would be 30.
Before hanging up the phone I said let me know if the Hinesburg Police Department can help in any way.
We had no idea that a speaker was set to speak, that close to 300 people would be attending and the media would also be there. Since the march wasn’t advertised in our town, we didn’t find out until after that it was advertised in a surrounding town as “everyone was welcome.”
At the very least, for a group of that many people, we would absolutely have been there from a safety standpoint. We heard people walking by the police department and that was the first time we saw that a massive march was organized.
As we were considering going outside, we looked out the window and noticed a number of students giving us the middle finger and we also saw a sign that said “F*CK THE POLICE.”
Obviously not all the children were acting this way and the March appeared mostly peaceful, but at this point we decided that we were not going to go outside and would give the students their space. We also found it quite hurtful that some of the students were walking by our building so angry when we feel we have such a positive relationship with our youth.
We pride ourselves in being a community police department and are always trying to gain the residents respect and trust. We participate in Hinesburg’s Family Fun Day, Big Truck Day and many other town functions. Just the past few months, we organized a birthday parade for kids that couldn’t have birthday parties due to COVID-19, combined with the Hinesburg Fire Department, we have done well over 40 birthdays for Hinesburg’s smallest residents, and we have, most recently, introduced the town’s first Easter Bunny, among many other activities that build our rapport with the town residents.
My own family is involved in this town and attends all of the functions I’ve mentioned and even helped set up our first holiday tree. Our commitment to this town, along with our families, makes the treatment we received that much more disappointing. We acknowledge that the majority of these people were not town residents and hope that our town doesn’t feel this way.
We wrote this because we have received many phone calls where we had to explain why we didn’t attend and we also received many complaints on the large number of students that were gathered and were not adhering to safe social-distancing guidelines.
We already voiced our disgust for the injustice George Floyd experienced and we also voiced our support for everyone’s right to protest.
While we try our best we also understand that we will never make every single person happy. We did find that in today’s climate, as police, we found it important to speak up and not sit back while our commitment to this town and our sincere belief that black lives do in fact matter is questioned.