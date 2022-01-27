I am excited to announce my intention to run again for a seat on the Hinesburg Selectboard. For the last 10 years I’ve been an active and engaged member, including five years as board chair. I believe that during my tenure I have kept the promises I made public during my initial run for this office in 2012.
Those promises included:
• To lead with respect and open dialogue.
• Maintain our town’s rural character while supporting its economic viability.
• Work to build a vibrant and sustainable village center while maintaining a strong community spirit and a healthy business environment.
• Encourage a strategic approach to town management, including a collaborative vision for the town’s future growth.
Looking back over the last 10 years, I believe I met these promises during times of significant change and challenge. Some of the challenges included negotiations for the Vermont Gas transmission pipeline, minimizing its impact and negotiating fair use of settlement funds; deliberations on whether to create a town ambulance service; adoption of the town manager form of government; securing a safe, high-quality drinking water system; and initiating a new wastewater project in response to state permit changes.
In all cases I educated myself on these issues, demonstrated an open mind through the decision-making process, remained respectful of all positions and opinions and then when required, made clear and effective decisions.
As a member of the Hinesburg community for the last 35 years, I have seen significant change and development in our town. I believe we are well positioned to take on our future challenges. Our town systems are solid and provide excellent services to our citizens.
Hinesburg also still has a small-town approach to helping and supporting our neighbors as evidenced by our strong volunteer sector. We have a clear town plan that will guide our town manager and selectboard in future decision-making. I look forward to the selectboard transitioning from day-to-day issues and focusing on long-term strategy and policies.
Please consider me for the open two-year selectboard position. I will continue to work diligently for this town. I will dedicate the time needed to understand the issues at hand.
I will draw on my broad knowledge of state rules and regulations and bring my extensive experience to our board members. For those who have seen me in action, you know I will enjoy the process by keeping it positive and fun. I will also continue to make myself available to any townspeople who want to share their opinions on any town government topics.
No matter how you vote, cast your ballot on Town Meeting Day, March 1. Or vote early.
