Here is a newsflash that you aren’t likely to read in this newspaper or any other source of liberal media: 3,000 lives lost in the USA today and yesterday and the day before that and it wasn’t due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather the abortion pandemic. Nearly 3,000 unborn human lives that didn’t matter snuffed out in the name of choice, convenience, wrong sex, a handicap or other imperfection. We are aborting the next generation, our future, our legacy.

Here is another newsflash: Life begins at conception. When the ovum forms, the female is penetrated by the sperm from the male, a new life is begun with a full complimentary set of chromosomes required for a human embryo. Yet, those whose mantra is to follow the science totally ignore this science because it is a threat to their so-called reproductive rights.

On Oct. 7, The Citizen gave more ink to promote Proposition 5 than any other news story ever. Prop 5 would enshrine abortion on demand for any reason up to the time of birth in our state Constitution. The writers couldn’t even bring themselves to refer to the Texas anti-abortion bill as the heartbeat bill.

The Texas heartbeat bill would restrict abortion once a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as 21 days. The real science is too convincing a reality for the pro-abortion forces to embrace. It is an unborn baby that dies in an abortion. It is not the mother’s body. It is a distinct, separate life miracle that is destroyed.

I don’t know why Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan was quoted in the article. Many of the signs pictured at the Montpelier protest on Oct. 2 said things like “No uterus, no voice” or “He who is without ovaries shall not make laws for those who do.” So much for your first amendment rights, Donovan.

Planned Parenthood, the organization synonymous with abortion, lines its coffers with millions of dollars in blood money every year. Make no mistake, Planned Parenthood is not about cancer screenings — don’t call for a mammogram, they don’t do them. Planned Parenthood is about abortion quotas. Ask any ex-Planned Parenthood employee.

Read between the lines of The Citizen article. Planned Parenthood has health care centers throughout the state and “tries to distribute them strategically to promote accessibility,” said Lucy Leriche, vice president of public policy at New England Planned Parenthood. The thought of losing their right to kill their unborn child produced such sentiments as fear and pessimism.

They bemoaned only having 10 Planned Parenthood facilities in Vermont in 2017. That’s 10 too many for the unborn voiceless that have perished. They bemoaned staff shortages and a constant struggle to keep their doors open. Yet they touted their new silver bullet, medication abortion, otherwise known as chemical abortion — a powerful combination of hormone pills causing the woman’s body to expel the contents of her uterus in the comfort of her home without any medical assistance or accountability.

If the pills are prescribed via telehealth, a pregnant woman will go through this chemical abortion not even sure of how far along she is in her pregnancy. She is at risk for bleeding and must see and deal with the remains of the life she has just expelled from her uterus.

They bemoaned lack of funds for travel and abortion costs for poor Vermonters. After all, Margaret Sanger, white supremacist founder of Planned Parenthood-embraced the eugenics of life only for the privileged, the perfect and the planned working to promote a white Aryan race. It is totally ironic that reproductive justice means giving minorities the freedom to kill their offspring as inferred by Xusana Davis, state director of racial equity, but what about unborn Black lives?

In New York City, home of Planned Parenthood’s billion-dollar abortion empire, more Black babies are aborted than are born alive. For every 1,000 born alive, there are 1,101 aborted. Black abortion rates are five times more than that of whites and two times more than that of Hispanics. Where is the outrage? This needs to stop.

As a nurse sonographer, I have the privilege of seeing into the window of the womb and observe the miracle of life. I see a life distinct from its mother yet wonderfully sustained by the mother’s placenta. The baby’s heart is beating, it sucks its thumb, kicks, reaches and responds to its mother’s voice.

The science revealing the miracle of the unborn is undeniable.

Abortion not only takes a life but hurts the women and those close to her. There is hope and healing for those who have been traumatized by abortion. There is help for those who are pregnant and need support. There are 2,700 pregnancy resource centers all over America offering free and confidential services including, ultrasounds, STI testing, relationship counseling and post-abortion healing.

In 2019, these pregnancy resource centers provided $270 million worth of free services to over two million clients, including one in Williston.

Lynne Caulfield RN lives in Charlotte.