I don’t want any one thing in the New Year but rather a new way of understanding leadership and governing from the executive, legislative and judiciary branches.
I don’t have a checklist of tweaks, quick fixes or systemic overhauls that will revolutionize the endless but futile repair work.
I want a new governing vision for leadership and action — one that understands Vermont’s gradual descent into this troubling array of interwoven complex systems that plague us. I want leaders who can imagine a new set of values focused on the common good and who can lead and enact change to lift Vermonters.
In my 45 years observing Vermont politics, I’ve seen two types of politicians, managers who view politics as a business career — a way to make a living as a person of influence — and those who see politics as service to those who elected them. Sadly, I’ve seen more of the former than the latter.
Managers respond to problems as they present themselves. Leaders seek to understand the systemic origins of the problems and reenvisage and deploy a system that generates fewer problems — a stark contrast to the managers who wonder “what should I run for next?”
Service means a deep intellectual and emotional connection to those served not noblesse oblige. It is born of shared experience and empathy.
Leaders listen carefully to diverse points of view, derive consensus (not total agreement), honor and record dissent and act. They clearly articulate the path forward and counter headwinds that oppose change. They acknowledge mistakes and amend in order to move forward. Their dominant characteristics are humility and courage.
Most important, they understand that our challenges are interwoven and that addressing the whole is the most efficient means of driving positive change. They know that it’s cheaper to educate, care for and prevent harm in real time than to try and fix them later.
The following initiatives are all interconnected:
• Public education from shortly after birth, staffed by early education specialists who understand human development and the value of play.
• Early intervention in adverse childhood experiences using trauma-informed counseling and robust family support systems.
• Integrated experiential learning, job-shadowing and internship opportunities in high school and access to higher education through a system of government-financed community and state colleges with flexible pathways into higher education or employment along with lifelong-learning access to educational or vocational opportunities.
• Universal and affordable access to primary care including physiological, mental health, dental and substance-abuse disorder treatment options as well as affordable access to safe housing and healthy food.
• A criminal justice system grounded in an understanding of human development — one which offers a redemptive path to young people who often make impulsive choices and prioritizes safe re-entry, restorative justice and local support systems over incarceration except in the rare cases where the public needs protection from violence.
Above all, we should permanently retire the aging doctrine of maximizing shareholder value at any cost — one that makes the unfettered accumulation of wealth the ultimate socio-economic prize.
I want new leaders who are informed and guided by the emerging governing philosophy that the well-being of the commons produces a more stable society and environment.
With our one-time, outsized $8-plus billion budget and our majority political alignment, Vermont is poised to lead in this change in governing philosophy.
Endeavor and invention drive an economy, and regulated capitalism can drive personal, family and community prosperity — but we still need government regulation focused on the well-being of citizens and on sustaining the natural world to survive as a civilization.
I’ve wondered if there’s any significant difference in quality of life for those whose assets are $80 million or $7 billion? What’s left to spend money on?
Imagine if Vermont leadership were to measure success based on the safety, comfort, opportunity and happiness of Vermonters.
Vermont started down this path in 2015 with Act 113, establishing Vermont’s Genuine Progress Indicator metrics. The statute defined these metrics as “the net contributions of economic activity to the wellbeing and long-term prosperity of our state’s citizens, calculated through adjustments to gross state product that account for positive and negative economic, environmental and social attributes of economic development.”
Its clearly stated mission is to improve the economic wellbeing and quality of life of Vermonters while maintaining our natural resources.
We’ve started down this path — how did we do?
My hope for the New Year is that a new generation of executive and legislative leaders will have the courage to instill a new philosophy of governing, one that is driven by the wellbeing of Vermonters, our world neighbors and our natural environment.
Bill Schubart grew up in Lamoille County and now lives in Hinesburg. He writes about Vermont.
