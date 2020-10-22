I worked as a graduate student in the 1980s under Dr. Rich Bartlett, the former head of the UVM Plant and Soil Science Department. He taught me about what makes soil healthy and the symbiotic relationship between mycorrhizal fungi and the roots of plants.
In Latin, mycorrhizal means fungus-root. A white fungal network called hyphae, not plant roots, is the principal structure not only for the uptake of important nutrients in the plant kingdom, but also for carbon sequestration in the soil – so critical in our world of climate disruption.
The importance of mycorrhizae is what I’ll be zooming in on in this article. First, here is some background information. Polish scientist Franciszek Kamienski gets credit for discovering in the 1880s that the fungus and plant combination was a mutually beneficial partnership.
While we still define natural habitats in terms of plants and animals, the greatest amount of biological activity and the largest diversity of species and genes, come from microorganisms including bacteria, single-celled algae, protozoans and fungi. From the upper reaches of the atmosphere to the bottom of the seas, down into the rock layers and outnumbering the stars in the known universe, microbes are literally the creatures that make Earth a living planet. Microorganisms are tiny forms of life that surround us – too small to be seen by the naked eye.
What is called a mushroom is merely the temporary structure some fungi grow to produce spores. The main body of a fungus typically consists of a network of fine-branching threads known as “hyphae” mentioned above. While you’ll sometimes see them massed together, spread like a web across a decomposing log, they’re usually hidden underground and essentially invisible to us; the individual filaments are only a single cell wide.
The network of fungal hyphae is called a “mycelium.” As it turns out, the largest known creature on Earth is neither a blue whale nor a redwood tree; it’s the several-hundred-ton mycelium of one humongous fungus that’s between 2,000 and 8,000 years old in Oregon’s Blue Mountains. By contrast, the mycelia of most species are small, but they’re as common as, well, dirt. If you pick up a pinch of soil almost anywhere, you’ll have miles of hyphae in your hand.
Although we think of fungi being most at home in deep, dank forests, they’re surprisingly abundant in open shrublands and prairies, too. The outer walls of hyphae contain gluey compounds that cause fine particles of earth to clump together on and around the threads. This process is a major factor in building soil structure and making the ground less vulnerable to erosion.
Estimates for the number of fungi species run in the millions. Mycologists have identified close to 100,000 so far. Of those, nearly 6,000 interact with plants’ roots. These are roughly divided into two types: those in which the fungus remains outside the root’s cells and those that penetrate the root’s cells. The outcome in both cases is a continual exchange.
During photosynthesis, plants use solar energy to extract carbon molecules from carbon dioxide in the air to make carbohydrates or sugars. Ten to twenty percent of the carbon-based sugars are later exuded from the plant’s roots, feeding bacteria and fungi in the nearby soil. In turn, these microorganisms symbiotically transform soil minerals into nutrients that feed plants and help them fight disease, increase drought resistance and trap carbon in the soil for decades, even centuries.
Plants routinely face a challenge absorbing enough of certain key elements, such as phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium. Mycelium don’t face this obstacle; they produce specialized acids and enzymes that break the bonds that bind those nutrients to soil and organic compounds. Phosphorus builds up in soil more readily than the other two elements in common fertilizer mixes (nitrogen and potassium). Under a regimen of frequent, well-intended application, phosphorus can reach levels that actually discourage the formation of mycorrhizae.
Mycelial networks play a valuable role in sequestering carbon. Twenty years ago in an experiment carried on by the Rodale Institute of Kutztown, Pennsylvania found that there was much more microbial activity in organic soils as compared to conventional chemical soils. They concluded that the solution to global warming was right beneath our feet. In 2015, the Institute produced a White paper stating, “we can sequester more than 100% of current annual CO2 emissions with a switch to widely available and inexpensive Regenerative Organic Agriculture practices.
The advent of tillage and deforestation released excessive amounts of carbon dioxide from our soils. Remember the disastrous effects of the “Dust Bowl” in the 1930s. The Plough That Broke the Plains was a documentary about what happened to the Great Plains of the United States when a combination of farming practices and environmental factors created this disaster.
Research has found that heavy or frequent tilling and the use of chemical fertilizers and soil-applied fungicides suppress beneficial microbes, including fungal mycelia. The problem worsened when we became dependent on fossil fuels to power our lives. Another destroyer of mycelia is Roundup - the brand name of a systemic, broad-spectrum glyphosate-based herbicide originally produced by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018. Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the United States and has a strong connection to cancer deaths.
Regenerative organic agriculture for soil-carbon sequestration is tried and true: Humans have long farmed in that fashion, and there is nothing experimental about it. One of the Organic farming practices includes the use of compost especially when animal manures are added to the piles. Other practices include light tilling, weeding and mulching.
More advice is to avoid empty beds by keeping plants, whether food crops or cover crops growing at all times. Summer cover crops include oats, beans, buckwheat and annual rye. Plant hairy vetch in September and cut it before it is in full flower. In fall, plant winter rye. All of these plants have extensive root systems and readily harbor mycorrhizae. Cover crops of grass-and-legume blends along with compost help to retain a healthy mix of fungi.
If we are going to save the planet from ongoing global catastrophes including droughts, wildfires, the acidity of the oceans and flooding, let’s begin with how to sequester carbon in the soil and provide nourishment to the world of mycelium.
Ron Krupp is the author of “The Woodchuck’s Guide to Gardening” and “The Woodchuck Returns to Gardening.” He is working on his third Vermont garden book called, “The Woodchuck’s Guide to Landscape Plants and Ornamentals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.