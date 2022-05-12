Thank you for your continued support as Hinesburg state representative over the past 28 years.
I will not be running again this year for re-election to the Legislature. The time has come for others to ask for your support as they step into the legislative political arena.
When I was first appointed by Gov. Howard Dean to represent Hinesburg in the House of Representatives in 1994, I certainly had no idea I would serve until 2022.
I treasure the opportunities I have had to support the town of Hinesburg, to have an impact on significant statewide policies and to assist so many of you when you needed help from state government.
Many critical issues continue to face us as a state, unfortunately in a time of increasingly divisive rhetoric. I look forward to continuing to participate in and promote civil dialogue and debate.
It has truly been my privilege and honor to serve Hinesburg and the state of Vermont. I look forward to staying in touch.
