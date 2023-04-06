The Statehouse has completed crossover. This is a time in the session where bills that started in either the Senate or the House need to be voted out of the House or Senate and sent to the other body.
These bills will now go through another round of review and testimony from the controlling committees and either voted forward as-is, with amendments or the bills die in committee. If amendments are offered, they will need to be worked out between the bodies before being voted on and moved forward to the governor.
As you know, I am on the House Committee on Transportation. The committee presented the transportation bill to all House members, where it passed, and it is now being taken up by the Senate. We have already started working on the Senate miscellaneous motor vehicle bill in the hope of moving it to a floor vote in the next month.
There are several impactful House bills that have been voted to move to the Senate:
• Paid family and medical leave insurance (H.56) — This would provide up to 12 weeks of universal paid family leave for all employees. It is funded by a payroll tax estimated at 0.55 percent, split between the employer and the employee. With the final passage of this bill, Vermont will join 12 other states who have enacted paid medical leave.
I voted for this bill because it treats 100 percent of employees with respect. Everyone deserves the opportunity to be supported through life’s changes and challenges, such as caring for a seriously ill child or parent or spending time with a newborn. I also believe this bill supports our critical workforce and helps employers provide for their employees.
• Universal free school meals (H.165) — This makes the currently operating universal school meals permanent in Vermont schools. Universal school meals address both hunger and the stigma experienced by some students in schools by ensuring that two healthy meals are available to all students.
Under the pre-pandemic model, as many as 40 percent of children living in food insecure households did not qualify for free school meals. Numerous studies have confirmed the academic and health benefits of a universal school meals program. Beyond academic performance, universal school meals improve students’ mental health, reduce instances of both anxiety and depression and reduce visits to the school nurse. This program will allow more federal dollars to support these meal programs.
• Community resilience and biodiversity protection (H.126) — This bill builds upon the important conservation work and policies in Vermont — and in Hinesburg — to ensure we conserve the necessary elements of the natural landscape. Vermont biodiversity has been declining at an alarming rate in recent decades.
The state continues to lose forest cover, and the remaining forest land is increasingly fragmented. This bill establishes the conservation goals of 30 percent conserved land by 2030 and 50 percent conserved land by 2050. More than a hundred countries, including the United States, have signed onto these conservation initiatives.
Hinesburg now has over 3,400 acres of publicly owned conserved land with another 2,000 acres of privately conserved land — primarily farms — that brings us to approximately 26 percent conserved land. We should now plan strategically to continue our work toward the goals, with a priority of conserving river corridor forests, floodplains, ridgelines and connectivity of contiguous forests.
• Suicide prevention (H.230) — The bill approaches Vermont’s high and growing rate of suicide as a public health crisis, and it implements several critical, data-driven measures to prevent suicide by reducing access to lethal means, specifically firearms. Vermont’s suicide rate is 35 percent higher than the national average, and each year nearly 60 percent of suicides are completed with a firearm.
The bill requires secure storage of firearms to prevent a child or prohibited person from gaining unregulated access to firearms. The bill also includes a 72-hour waiting period for firearms transfers, which cannot take place until 72 hours after a licensed dealer is provided with a transfer identification number, or seven business days have passed since a background check was initiated. Additionally, this bill expands access to the process for obtaining extreme risk protection orders to those who are in the best position to know information about a person of concern — family or household members.
• The budget bill, also referred to as the big bill (H.494) — This is a very complicated bill that provides all the funding to run state government and authorizes the funding required for approved bills. Significant investments include child care and early childhood education of $91 million, numerous affordable housing development programs ($60.6 million), workforce and economic development ($43.8 million), emergency housing ($10 million), COVID-19 recovery for health care providers ($10.5 million) and climate and environment programs ($10.4 million). Included in the big bill is capital funding of $53.9 million. If you want to see some specifics, refer to the one-page overview of the bill provided by the Joint Fiscal Office found on the Statehouse website.
• Bottle bill (H.158) — Passing with overwhelming support, this bill updates Vermont’s 50-year-old bottle bill in several critical ways. It expands the redeemable list of deposit bottles to include plastic water bottles, sports drinks, wine and hard cider containers. While these bottles can be recycled in mixed waste blue bins, the actual percentage that gets recycled is significantly higher when it goes through a redemption center.
Those materials are worth far more and therefore actually go directly back into the manufacturing process to make new bottles, while reducing the volume the ends up in the landfill. The bill provides more funding for redemption centers by increasing the handling fee and reducing the number of sorts. It also funds additional, and more conveniently located, redemption resources and centers across the state.
As Hinesburg’s Green-Up coordinator for many years, I am very happy to support this long-awaited update. To be honest, I don’t believe it will reduce the number of bottles — specifically beer and alcoholic beverages — that some people toss to the roadside as they are already breaking the law by drinking and driving. I do, however, expect to see fewer water and sport drink bottles on our roadsides.
It’s been extremely busy these last two weeks with many fast-moving bill changes and some late nights. Despite different views and priorities, my colleagues have all been respectful and focused through this process. I continue to hear from Hinesburg residents with questions or concerns. I also run across many of you when you come to the Statehouse to advocate for issues. Let me know if you will be in the Statehouse for any reason; I’d like to talk to you. I listen carefully to everyone’s concerns, and I learn a lot from these interactions.
It is best to reach me at ppouech@leg.state.vt.gov. I try to respond within two days, but if for some reason you have not heard back from me, please contact me again.
Phil Pouech, a Democrat, represents Hinesburg in the Chittenden-4 House district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.