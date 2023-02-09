I want to thank the many of you who have reached out to me through my legislative email (ppouech@leg.state.vt.gov) with questions or concerns. It has been helpful to hear your thoughts and questions.
The pace of work at the Statehouse has quickly increased since the start of the session. There have been almost 200 bills introduced in the House in just four weeks. Once introduced (first reading), bills are assigned to the committee that best matches the content of the bill, where they are reviewed and amended as appropriate.
Among the bills making their way from introduction in the House or Senate to committees are three significant bills:
H.96: An act relating to affordably meeting the mandated greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector through electrification, decarbonization, efficiency and weatherization measures.
H.91: An act relating to medical leave for a serious injury, or better described as universal medical leave.
S.46: An act relating to child care and early childhood education.
The Transportation Committee on Transportation, of which I am a member, now has 16 bills under consideration. Our committee, which is both a money and policy committee, has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation in Vermont. This includes aviation, highway, rail, pedestrian and bicycle, and public transportation. According to non-partisan studies, transportation is responsible for nearly 40 percent of the state’s total carbon emissions. So, as we consider bills, we must ensure transportation policy decisions meet Vermont’s commitment to the Global Warming Solutions Act.
The committee has spent most of its time taking testimony including from the Agency of Transportation, the climate action office, and the Vermont National Resource Council. We reviewed the administration’s recommended mid-year annual budget adjustment act for transportation related issues.
The Budget Adjustment Act, H.145, was one of the first bills to pass through the House. It contains significant one-time investments to meet the urgent needs of Vermonters across the state. It reaffirms a continued prioritization of investment in Vermonters from all walks of life and our values around increasing access to affordable housing, investing in broadband to close the digital divide, high-quality child care, the environment and natural resources and agriculture.
The budget adjustments were minor, so the committee approved to incorporate the adjustments into the 2023 act.
Among the bills currently under consideration in our committee is H.100, an act relating to public safety. I think Hinesburg would benefit from this, which would allow the town to increase pedestrian safety on Route 116 by installing crosswalk signs in the road and reducing the speed limit within the village to 25 mph.
As always, I am available to all my constituents, so feel free to contact me with your concerns or issues. It is best to reach me on my legislative email ppouech@leg.state.vt.gov.
Phil Pouech, a Democrat, represents Hinesburg in the Chittenden-4 House district.
