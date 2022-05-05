Hinesburg Town Hall employees discovered some serious water leaks and visible movement of the roof line this winter. The town asked a local engineer to inspect the slate roof, which was originally built in 1901 and underwent some modifications during a remodel in the early 1990s.
The roof inspection revealed that wooden frame members have bowed and show serious cracking. The condition of the slate is also considered to be in extremely poor condition due to age.
As a safety precaution, engineers suggested the large hall room be closed to the public. The remainder of the building may continue to be used for town business. The roof structure will be regularly inspected visibly to provide an indication or warning if the situation is getting worse. The leaks were patched to prevent further water damage to the building.
A committee was formed to investigate the problem and develop some options. This committee will bring suggested options to the town manager and selectboard by the end of June. Committee members include Phil Pouech, selectboard member, Rocky Martin, a former town employee, Joy Dubin Grossman, assistant town manager, Erik Bailey, town director of utilities and facilities, Rolf Kielmann, town resident and architect, Jay Lebare, Apex Consulting, and Chris Hill, Engineering Ventures.
Some possible solutions have been investigated along with some very rough cost estimates. These include:
• Reinforcing the existing roof framing structure with added steel or wood structural members. While this could be done, the slate will still need to be replaced.
The estimate to just reinforce the roof structure is $250,000, which does not include slate replacement. This option may not solve the roof problems for the very long-term and does not address other existing issues with the building, including poor accessibility for those with disabilities, poor energy efficiency, inefficient working spaces, and inadequate room for expected growth.
• Replacing the entire roof structure with an alternate roofing material such as metal, or standing seam, which would correct the roof issues and allow for a new roof covering with a 50-year life span. The estimated cost to replace the roof is at least $500,000. This also does not address issues of accessibility, energy efficiency, workflow and growth.
But, the new roof could be designed to allow for future solar panels on its south-facing side.
• Rebuilding the town hall to correct the roof, correct any other structural deficiencies, add an elevator for accessibility, improve energy efficiency, update the building layout to increase space and improve working efficiency.
This option will “preserve” the existing building and the large hall space to maintain its historical character and functionality, and it would meet standards for disability accessibility.
Energy efficiency would be brought up to required standards and help meet the town energy goals, correct other structural deficiencies, including the integrity of the foundation, and increase the amount of working space within the building.
The cost is unknown.
• Tearing down the existing structure and rebuilding a new efficient town hall. This option will allow the town to create a new building to meet the town’s existing and future needs.
A new building could be built on the existing lot or other town property. For example, this location could be in the Lot 1 area next to the existing fire and police buildings.
This plan would likely elicit conversations about preferences, an old building versus a new building. The cost is unknown.
The committee will continue to gather information, including a formal survey of town workers to understand town hall space needs. The committee will also reach out to get opinions and answer questions on which options Hinesburg should explore.
An ideal timeline for the project would see a community bond vote in March 2023. This total project will take at least two to three years, so in the meantime, the town will need to work around the closure of the hall space.
Joy Dubin Grossman is assistant town manager in Hinesburg.
