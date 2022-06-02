My name is Phillip Pouech and I recently announced I am running as a Democrat for state representative in the Chittenden-4 district in Hinesburg. In the lead up to the primary election on Aug. 9, I wanted to tell you a little bit about myself.
I’ve lived in Hinesburg for 36 years. My three children grew up here and attended both Hinesburg Community School and Champlain Valley Union High and participated in many of the activities our town provides to growing families. I very quickly developed a desire to give back to Hinesburg, so I committed myself to engaging in my community.
I began as a parent coaching sports through the town recreation league and participating in local fundraising events, among other things. Then over 20 years ago, I started my formal service to Hinesburg on the town conservation committee.
While serving on that committee I volunteered to be a Green Up Day coordinator, a position I have now held for 20-plus years. In that role I have met many local families and observed first-hand how when working together we can take on large projects while also experiencing a sense of collective joy.
Additionally, I am very active in the United Church of Hinesburg and participate in many community focused events. I deeply value my connection with this community church as it continually reminds me of the critical importance of social responsibility.
In 2010, in anticipation of a possible run for Hinesburg Selectboard I purposefully applied and was accepted to participate in the Vermont Leadership Institute at the Snelling Center for Government. This year-long training provided a strong base of knowledge in Vermont’s governmental structures and added to my understanding of what it takes to be an effective leader.
In 2012 I was fortunate to be elected to the selectboard, where I have learned a great deal about what makes local governance both enjoyable and challenging. I served as chair for five years, only recently stepping aside for others to take the reins.
During my tenure as chair, I demonstrated my ability to be open, honest and to allow all views to be heard, making democracy work at the local level.
In this spirit of openness and honesty, I feel it is necessary to reveal that I am a lifelong New York Yankee supporter. Before this possibly sways your vote, I want you to know my wife Lia is a die-hard Red Sox fan, proving, I hope, my ability to respectfully work with all sides.
I feel I am prepared to be our town representative through not only my formal academic and professional experience, but more important, through my years of demonstrated engagement and local leadership. I know I can represent Hinesburg in Montpelier with openness, honesty and a focus on the needs of our town.
I am motivated to listen and learn and will commit the time to do my best for Hinesburg; my desire to give back to my community is strong.
In the next few weeks, I will provide more information regarding my views about our state and local issues. I look forward to engaging with you about the needs of our town, including your questions and concerns prior to the primary election.
