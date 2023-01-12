Hello Hinesburg. Happy 2023. Phil Pouech here, your state representative (Chittenden-4).
Again, thank you for your votes as I begin to serve as your representative. I will be writing regularly to keep you informed about Statehouse activities under discussion. Here is what I’ve been working on since the election and the activities I participated in during my first week in the House.
After the election, I was invited to many meetings from a variety of organizations and state departments that wanted to introduce themselves and share their goals, activities and concerns. These included state administration departments and agencies, local non-profit groups such as Vermont Public Interest Research Group and Let’s Grow Kids and organizations such as the regional planning commission. These meetings were extremely informative and made clear to me that we have a wide range of issues and factions who want to help steer state policy.
Preparation for the start of the session included a week-long orientation in December. I was introduced to wide range of policies and processes that were essential to understand prior to the start of the session. I also saw firsthand how professional and supportive Statehouse staff will be to my colleagues and myself.
As I mentioned in my communications as a candidate, I have many interests but there are three primary concerns I hope to focus on this session: affordable housing, high-quality affordable child care, and policies that will allow us to meet the state’s energy goals. Each of these areas has been voiced as priorities of many citizens with whom I have interacted both as a candidate and as a Hinesburg Selectboard member. Obviously, I bring with me many other concerns and issues of Vermont communities, specifically Hinesburg.
The first week included important constitutional activities and traditions. I took the oath of office. We got House chamber seat assignments, elected the Speaker (Jill Krowinski, Burlington), received committee assignments, and voted in the House rules for this next biennium. I also had a front seat to witness Gov. Phil Scott’s swearing in and inauguration speech. The ceremony was both professional and touching, demonstrating Vermont’s respectful political process and a juxtaposition to the start of the House session in Washington, D.C.
I was appointed to the House Committee on Transportation, which fits well with my experience and where I hope I can bring Hinesburg’s transportation challenges closer to solutions. In the first committee meeting it was said that too many of Vermont’s state highways are operated as a pass through to communities rather than supporting a community’s needs, including safety and walkability.
That resonated with me and reflected how Route 116 impacts our town. I also attended this session’s first Climate Solutions Caucus, which included a wide range of representatives and senators who want to ensure state policies and rules allow Vermont to better meet its climate goals.
The session will be extremely busy with a ton of information, primarily proposed bills and supporting reports, to read and digest. The state has a very efficient and user-friendly website (legislature.vermont.gov) that provides easy access to this information. The website also provides live video of all House and Senate sessions and committee meetings. See bills get introduced, watch how they are investigated and discussed in committee, and witness final discussions and votes in both the House and Senate. I highly recommend you access this site to stay up to date and see how “the sausage gets made.”
I will continue to report on a regular basis. Expect my posts to include details about the status of bills and my leanings and plans on important votes. As always, I am available to all my constituents, so feel free to contact me with concerns or issues. Reach me at ppouech@leg.state.vt.gov. I look forward to serving you and taking actions to make our town and state more livable for everyone.
Phil Pouech, a Democrat, represents Hinesburg in the Chittenden-4 House district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.