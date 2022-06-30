I’m sitting here at my desk on this beautiful sunny day with tears in my eyes and a sick feeling in my heart. Roe v. Wade was overturned today, and just like that, women across this country are in danger.
I’m running as a Democrat for the House of Representatives seat in Chittenden-5, which covers Charlotte and part of Hinesburg. I’m running because the incumbent, 12 years into his stint as our representative, decided to pull a bait-and-switch and change his vote on Prop 5, which guarantees in the Vermont Constitution a person’s right to reproductive freedom.
If you’re an elected official, your job is to stand up for the people who chose you, in good faith, to represent them. I guarantee you that most voters around here aren’t OK with my opponent’s vote against a woman’s right to choose, and I’m pretty sure he didn’t check with any of them before he switched his vote to a no.
This election isn’t just about Prop 5, although that’s important. It’s about choosing someone who understands how even a seemingly innocuous “protest” vote against an important issue contributes to the erosion of our rights.
It’s time for a woman to represent Charlotte and Hinesburg in Montpelier. I’m willing to stand up for families, for women, for diversity in all its forms, for affordable housing, for farmers, for everyone who needs a little help being heard.
I’m happy to talk any time to anyone with questions or concerns, and I respectfully request your vote in this important election. Primary Election Day is Aug. 9, but you can vote early right now, or get an absentee ballot by calling your town clerk.
To reach Evans, email cheaevans@gmail.com or call 917-887-8231.
