Here in Vermont, Jan. 20, Inauguration Day 2021, was a workday for the Vermont Legislature — legislating online on Zoom, as is usual now. Committees met, bills were introduced — but, indeed, all eyes were on Washington, DC.
Perhaps it was as well that we were on Zoom, physically distanced not just from the threats of COVID, but also from threats of violence, as the actual Vermont Statehouse was surrounded by visibly armed law enforcement. Violent threats on state capitals were being taken seriously, here and across the country, after the January 6 violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
While we held legislative hearings, we adjourned in the morning in time to witness history in the making in Washington, D.C. Indeed, while our eyes were on Washington, our hearts were also filled with both immense hope amidst genuine trepidation.
Inauguration Day 2021 will go down in United States history books. More armed troops in our nation’s Capital than at any time since the Civil War. Armed troops protecting our fairly elected new Pres. Joseph Biden, and our historic first female, first black, and first South Asian Vice Pres. Kamala Harris.
Armed troops protecting our elected members of Congress whose very lives were literally endangered only two weeks earlier in the very same US Capitol building. Protecting our elected leaders, not from foreign adversaries, but from violent domestic terrorist threats — continuing from within our own borders.
Frightening echoes of the Jan. 6 violent attack on the US Capitol by domestic insurrectionists continued in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.
The Capital was armed, and the public was asked to stay distant, not just because of real COVID risks, but because of ongoing threats against our very democracy.
Yet, for all of the troops and tension, there was also a certain majesty to the occasion, nevertheless. The Mall covered by thousands of waving flags, the reflecting pool lighted to memorialize those lost to COVID, the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial in the distance.
Even more majestic, and inspiring, were the words spoken to the nation on Inauguration Day.
For all of the troops, for all of the threats, for the very real and palpable tension, newly sworn in Biden affirmed in his powerful inaugural speech that, “Democracy has prevailed,” while proclaiming a deeply felt call for national “unity.”
Listen to, or read again, the entire inaugural words spoken to the nation by Biden, calling for national healing.
Profoundly inspiring, as well, were the poetic words from, “The Hill We Climb,” brilliantly spoken by Amanda Gorman, the first U.S. Youth Poet Laurate, and the youngest Inaugural Poet.
Here is but one excerpt from her powerful and hopeful poem:
“… And yes we are far from polished.
Far from pristine.
But that doesn’t mean we are
striving to form a union that is perfect.
We are striving to forge a union with purpose,
to compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and
conditions of man.
And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us,
but what stands before us.
We close the divide because we know, to put our future first,
we must first put our differences aside.
We lay down our arms
so we can reach out our arms
to one another.
We seek harm to none and harmony for all.”
Go online, listen again, to this powerful voice of a self-described “skinny Black girl” descended from slaves and raised by a single mother,” now speaking to the hearts and minds of our nation.
Our hearts needed the words of both Biden and Gorman.
As we move ahead in Vermont and throughout the country, may we cherish the hopefulness and vision of healing that our nation so deeply needs in our troubled times.
I welcome comments, and contact, throughout the legislative session: Rep. Bill Lippert, wlippert@leg.state.vt.us or 734-0593.
